Any point gained could boost promotion push, says Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds as he plays down draws

Billy Dodds believes draws against Championship battlers could well be the results which help Caley Thistle realise their promotion dream.

The Inverness head coach is frustrated at numbers showing the lack of wins, which could be stalling their title push.

However, he’s adamant people should change their views about draws gleaned against opponents fighting for survival at the wrong end of the table.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Dunfermline Athletic took the Pars off the foot of the table and was ICT’s fourth level score in succession.

The Highlanders have not bagged a victory since crushing Morton 6-1 at Cappielow on December 11, but the point earned at East End Park means they are just three points behind leaders Arbroath.

Overall, the Caley Jags have won just three of their last 16 outings in all competitions.

However, they have only lost three during that time, too, and Dodds remains confident drawing against sides battling for survival could also be precious for his club.

He said: “We are three points behind Arbroath – one game of a difference. I’d have taken that at the start of the season.

“I worked in the media, so I don’t mind stats being thrown at me. If some people want to use them negatively, I’ll use them positively.

“I want positivity here because you can look at wins, but if you look at it as a whole we’ve had a really good season. We’ve played 22 league games and been unbeaten in 18 of them.

“My team are in decent form and you can see the way we played in the first half against Dunfermline.

“We were a wee bit unlucky, although not in the game because John (Hughes’ team) did well, but we were hoping to see it out.

“Three points will kick us on again.

“Yes, we’re disappointed and we should have had more on board, but we are doing okay. Every manager will tell you they should have had more points, but we already have plenty on the board with plenty to play for.”

Ready for Rugby Park showdown

Inverness head to Kilmarnock on Saturday, with a one-point lead over Killie, having played one match more.

ICT have defeated their title rivals home and away when Tommy Wright was in charge this season and Dodds knows all promotion hopefuls will have an eye on Rugby Park.

He added: “They are all massive games and other teams will of course be looking at it knowing one team at least will drop points.

🔜 This Saturday we face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park 🎟️ Tickets are available online now Match Info 👉 https://t.co/nzs5X24IYx pic.twitter.com/fgj1TMRsc8 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 24, 2022

“People are looking at last Saturday and saying it should have been three points because Dunfermline were bottom of the league, but every side down there is giving their lot to stay in this league.

“It was always going to be so tough. Single points in these games might well be valuable and you can’t underestimate them.”

Caley Thistle’s postponed Boxing Day clash against visitors Partick Thistle has been rearranged for Wednesday, February 9, with a 7.45pm start. Covid issues in the ICT camp at the time led to the SPFL agreeing to delay the match until a later date.