Caley Thistle fan view: Play-offs will be the best ICT can hope for unless form improves

By David Sutherland
January 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 24, 2022, 12:12 pm
ICT's Shane Sutherland (centre) celebrates making it 1-0 against Dunfermline.
An early exit from the Scottish Cup gave Caley Thistle the opportunity to play Championship catch up on Saturday as they visited East End Park to take on Dunfermline.

It was good to see a couple of new faces on the bench. Perhaps some other clubs are making more eye-catching signings but that doesn’t bother me in the slightest.

There have been plenty players who arrived in Inverness over the years whose names meant nothing to me when they arrived.

Some still meant very little when they left but plenty went on to do great things for Caley Thistle.

I’m sure all Inverness fans will hope that Logan Chalmers and Sam Pearson can be highly successful with the club while they are here.

ICT's Logan Chalmers, left, and Dunfermline's Ryan Edwards during the cinch Championship match.
Both new signings were brought into the action in the second half as Caley Thistle tried to hold on to the lead that Shane Sutherland had given them just before the break.

Sadly, once again they could not do that with the Pars scoring from a late penalty to earn themselves a point.

So, in the last two games we have dropped four points to the bottom two teams in the league and surrendered the lead on both occasions.

That has to be considered disappointing but it also highlights once again how little there is between all 10 teams.

Unless we see an improvement from Inverness very soon I suspect the best we can hope for is the play-offs.

There have been seasons in recent times where there really felt like there was nothing between the lower Premiership teams and those near the top of the Champioship.

This year feels different. Even taking the weekend’s result at Kelty into account, I think there is a bit of a gap.

The fact that Arbroath are top of the table would suggest that.

All credit to the Red Lichties for being there but they shouldn’t be there.

This is not the strongest Championship ever.

Consequently, I think it might be tougher than ever to achieve promotion through the play-offs.

