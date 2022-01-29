Reece McAlear eager to add firepower to developing game at Caley Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reece McAlear reckons he’s coming on leaps and bounds at Caley Thistle as he aims to become a greater attacking threat for the Championship title-hunters.

The on-loan Norwich City midfielder, 19, who came through the ranks at Motherwell, is enjoying a season-long loan at the Highland club.

After biding his time waiting for his chance, he is becoming an increasingly influential player and has chipped in with wonderful strikes against Morton and Raith Rovers this winter.

Learning well within the men’s game

Speaking ahead of today’s trip to promotion rivals Kilmarnock, McAlear explained the step-up from youth football is keeping him on his toes.

He said: “I’m learning about men’s football, about using your body.

“It’s more physical than playing 23s’ games where you pass the ball. In the Championship, you win your battles first and then play. That’s the way the game is, so it’s just about learning how to do that.

“I’m just trying my best, game by game. I’m young and learning and it’s my first full season in professional, first-team football. I just want to do my best and help the team.

1st senior goal and class team performance 🤪 pic.twitter.com/N7XrxsGKof — Reece McAlear (@Mcalear42) December 11, 2021

“I do feel I’m learning, even in training. Small details can make a big difference. I have people around me, like the gaffer and the experienced boys in the dressing room who are helping me.

“I am enjoying it. I didn’t play a lot from the start to the middle of the season, but I’m getting used to it and learning.

“You just train your hardest every day and do your best on the pitch and do whatever you can to win.

“I give my all in every game. It’s just all about doing it consistently and get more goals and assists as well as defending to win the ball back.”

Norwich keeping tabs on progress

Premier League side Norwich are keeping tabs on his progress every week as he chats about his performances with his parent club after each ICT match.

He said: “The loans manager phones me after every game and we chat about how I’ve got on. He will watch the game back and see for themselves to see how I did.”

Quality goals exciting ICT supporters

When asked about the quality of goals he’s scored so far for Inverness, he said it was all about showing the ability he knows he possesses.

He added: “I’ve always thought I’m good on the ball and I have a good shot. Goals and assists are elements I want to add to my game.

“I knew I could hit the ball well and thankfully I’ve managed to hit those and they’ve gone in.”

McAlear targets third win over Killie

Caley Thistle are three points adrift of leaders Arbroath and one point in front of weekend hosts Killie, who ICT have beaten twice under their previous manager Tommy Wright this season.

Looking at this game in what is the first home league game for Derek McInnes, McAlear explained the team are confident they can rise to the challenge after last week’s 1-1 draw at Dunfermline.

He said: “It’s another big one, every game is tough in the Championship.

“We need to get back to winning, to put more points on the board. That’s what we’ll be trying to do this weekend.

“We went over the game against Dunfermline and we know where we went wrong in the second half, so I’m sure we’ll take that into the Kilmarnock game as we go for three points.

“Yes, we’ve had a lot of draws, but how far have we been from winning? We’ve come so close.

“It’s about putting what we did well against Dunfermline into the Killie game and hopefully get the win.”