Caley Thistle linked with loan move for former Aberdeen forward Austin Samuels

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle are reportedly considering a loan move for Wolves striker Austin Samuels.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Aberdeen but made only seven appearances.

His season-long loan spell, which included an option to make the move permanent, was cut short at the start of January.

According to Football Insider, Samuels could be returning to Scotland for the second half of the campaign by joining Caley Thistle on loan.

Caley Jags boss Billy Dodds is keen to bring in one more player before the window closes on Monday.