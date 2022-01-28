Caley Thistle linked with loan move for former Aberdeen forward Austin Samuels By Danny Law January 28, 2022, 1:13 pm Aberdeen's Austin Samuels and Ross County's Connor Randall in action [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Caley Thistle are reportedly considering a loan move for Wolves striker Austin Samuels. The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Aberdeen but made only seven appearances. His season-long loan spell, which included an option to make the move permanent, was cut short at the start of January. According to Football Insider, Samuels could be returning to Scotland for the second half of the campaign by joining Caley Thistle on loan. Caley Jags boss Billy Dodds is keen to bring in one more player before the window closes on Monday. New striker bolsters Caley Thistle as Billy Dodds hails exciting window captures Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Caley Thistle will go ‘toe-to-toe’ with Derek McInnes’ Killie in Championship showdown Confirmed – Caley Thistle sign Wolves and ex-Aberdeen striker Austin Samuels on permanent deal Caley Thistle’s rivals Kilmarnock linked to loan swoop for Hibs’ Scott Allan, who shone for ICT last season Peterhead: Owen Cairns keen to test himself in SPFL after loan switch from Fraserburgh