Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle linked with loan move for former Aberdeen forward Austin Samuels

By Danny Law
January 28, 2022, 1:13 pm
Aberdeen's Austin Samuels and Ross County's Connor Randall in action
Aberdeen's Austin Samuels and Ross County's Connor Randall in action

Caley Thistle are reportedly considering a loan move for Wolves striker Austin Samuels.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Aberdeen but made only seven appearances.

His season-long loan spell, which included an option to make the move permanent, was cut short at the start of January.

According to Football Insider, Samuels could be returning to Scotland for the second half of the campaign by joining Caley Thistle on loan.

Caley Jags boss Billy Dodds is keen to bring in one more player before the window closes on Monday.

New striker bolsters Caley Thistle as Billy Dodds hails exciting window captures

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal