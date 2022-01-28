Caley Thistle’s rivals Kilmarnock linked to loan swoop for Hibs’ Scott Allan, who shone for ICT last season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle’s rivals Kilmarnock linked to loan swoop for Hibs’ Scott Allan, who shone for ICT last season

By Paul Chalk
January 28, 2022, 2:23 pm Updated: January 28, 2022, 2:26 pm
Scott Allan in action for Inverness last season.
Scott Allan in action for Inverness last season.

Attacking midfielder Scott Allan, a Hibs loan star with Caley Thistle last season, is a genuine target for their Championship rivals Kilmarnock, who they face tomorrow.

The 30-year-old needs game time, having just made 14 appearances for the Hibees this season, with limited starts.

Now, according to reports in the Scottish Sun, the livewire ace is in the running to seal a loan move to Derek McInnes’ Killie.

Some Inverness supporters were keen to see Allan, who impressed in eight appearances for the Highlanders last term, make a return north.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes.

However, this was never thought to be on the cards and former Dons boss McInnes looks set to make Allan his fifth new face since replacing Tommy Wright in the Rugby Park hot-seat.

Two Hibees already in door at Killie

Former Caley Jags winger Daniel Mackay and midfielder Dylan Tait have already joined Killie on loan from Hibs until the end of the season.

Star striker Kyle Lafferty is back at the Ayrshire club he scored 13 goals for in as many games last term and former Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor left Walsall to become a Killie player on a two-year contract.

Daniel MacKay joined Hibs from Inverness last summer.

Second-placed Inverness, who defeated Kilmarnock twice this season when Wright was the boss, are the visitors tomorrow, looking to add to the one-point advantage they hold over their opponents. They trail leaders Arbroath by three points.

