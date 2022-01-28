Caley Thistle’s rivals Kilmarnock linked to loan swoop for Hibs’ Scott Allan, who shone for ICT last season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Attacking midfielder Scott Allan, a Hibs loan star with Caley Thistle last season, is a genuine target for their Championship rivals Kilmarnock, who they face tomorrow.

The 30-year-old needs game time, having just made 14 appearances for the Hibees this season, with limited starts.

Now, according to reports in the Scottish Sun, the livewire ace is in the running to seal a loan move to Derek McInnes’ Killie.

Some Inverness supporters were keen to see Allan, who impressed in eight appearances for the Highlanders last term, make a return north.

However, this was never thought to be on the cards and former Dons boss McInnes looks set to make Allan his fifth new face since replacing Tommy Wright in the Rugby Park hot-seat.

Two Hibees already in door at Killie

Former Caley Jags winger Daniel Mackay and midfielder Dylan Tait have already joined Killie on loan from Hibs until the end of the season.

Star striker Kyle Lafferty is back at the Ayrshire club he scored 13 goals for in as many games last term and former Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor left Walsall to become a Killie player on a two-year contract.

Second-placed Inverness, who defeated Kilmarnock twice this season when Wright was the boss, are the visitors tomorrow, looking to add to the one-point advantage they hold over their opponents. They trail leaders Arbroath by three points.