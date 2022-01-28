Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Confirmed – Caley Thistle sign Wolves and ex-Aberdeen striker Austin Samuels on permanent deal

By Paul Chalk
January 28, 2022, 2:50 pm Updated: January 28, 2022, 3:14 pm
Austin Samuels during an Aberdeen training session this season.
Caley Thistle’s fourth new signing of the transfer window is Wolves striker Austin Samuels, who was on loan at Aberdeen this season.

The 21-year-old made just seven appearances for the Dons in the first half of the Premiership campaign and returned to his parent club this month when the deal was cut short.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

The Highlanders though, keen to add firepower to strengthen their Championship title chances, have snapped the forward up on a permanent 18-month deal, subject to international clearance.

The former England youth international, an academy graduate at Wolves, has had loan spells with Kidderminster Harriers and Bradford City as well as the Dons.

Samuels becomes the club’s fourth summer signing alongside wide players Sam Pearson and Logan Chalmers and forward Joe Hardy.

If cleared, he should be in the squad for tomorrow’s third v second showdown between Kilmarnock and ICT, as the Caley Jags aim to close the three-point advantage on leaders Arbroath.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds is keen to get more goals, with Billy Mckay their top scorer on 12, while Shane Sutherland next on six.

 

