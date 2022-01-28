Confirmed – Caley Thistle sign Wolves and ex-Aberdeen striker Austin Samuels on permanent deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle’s fourth new signing of the transfer window is Wolves striker Austin Samuels, who was on loan at Aberdeen this season.

The 21-year-old made just seven appearances for the Dons in the first half of the Premiership campaign and returned to his parent club this month when the deal was cut short.

The Highlanders though, keen to add firepower to strengthen their Championship title chances, have snapped the forward up on a permanent 18-month deal, subject to international clearance.

The former England youth international, an academy graduate at Wolves, has had loan spells with Kidderminster Harriers and Bradford City as well as the Dons.

Samuels becomes the club’s fourth summer signing alongside wide players Sam Pearson and Logan Chalmers and forward Joe Hardy.

If cleared, he should be in the squad for tomorrow’s third v second showdown between Kilmarnock and ICT, as the Caley Jags aim to close the three-point advantage on leaders Arbroath.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds is keen to get more goals, with Billy Mckay their top scorer on 12, while Shane Sutherland next on six.

✍️ Inverness Caledonian Thistle can confirm the signing of striker Austin Samuels from Wolves on a permanent 18-month deal, subject to international clearance. 📷 @TMPfoto 👉https://t.co/8PzRGYBQPW pic.twitter.com/Jmm4F5Dusw — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 28, 2022