Harry Hennem shoots Caley Thistle under-18s into Scottish Youth Cup semis

Caley Thistle’s under-18s have reached the semi-finals of the Scottish Youth Cup semi-finals thanks to a 1-0 win over Auchinleck Talbot.

Fans were allowed into the Caledonian Stadium for free tonight to see Ryan Esson’s side bid for a last four spot in the national competition.

Impressive victories against Kilmarnock and Morton took them to this stage, with the Ayrshire youngsters knocking out Ayr United, Huntly and Deveronvale.

Attacking midfielder Harry Hennem sealed the victory against their talented opponents with a fine strike from the edge of the box midway through the first half.

GOAL! ICTFC U18s have the lead through Harry Hennem! Great strike from the edge of the box 🔵🔴 ICT U18s 1-0 Auchinleck Talbot U18s pic.twitter.com/ImtKBCgZOc — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 28, 2022

Joining ICT in the semis are Hearts, who beat Dundee 2-0, Rangers, who saw off Aberdeen 4-1, and Hibernian, who edged past Celtic 1-0.

Rangers are the holders of the Youth Cup, having defeated Celtic 3-2 in the 2018-19 final at Hampden, with no competition played since due to Covid.

Full-Time at the Caley Stadium and we are into the Semi-Finals of the U18’s Scottish Cup with a 1-0 victory. 💪🏻❤️💙 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 28, 2022