Caley Thistle fan view: Good to see the back of a frustrating and winless January

January is without question the most miserable of months.

Christmas is long gone but the cold and dark is not. The month trudges on interminably and one wonders if it will ever end.

Well, the good news is we are nearly there. It’s February tomorrow and I will be pleased to see it.

It has been a difficult month for all at Caley Thistle as well. The club has not won a game all month and narrowly lost at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

If their current form continues they will lose touch with the leaders quite quickly and end the season goodness knows where.

It’s time I guess to put what is past behind us and move into a new month in the footballing sense as well. It will be interesting to see how the new players bed in. This past week we welcomed both Joe Hardy and Austin Samuels to Inverness.

All the players who have arrived so far appear to be there to create chances or score goals.

I can understand why, as putting the ball in the net enough has been a problem. We really have to hope that these guys hit the ground running as we really must start winning games again.

It is interesting that no defensive cover has been signed while the transfer window has been open.

With Scott Allardice out long term, there may be more of a need to put David Carson back into midfield. Danny Devine is now out for a while.

Any more injuries or suspensions and we could find ourselves one Saturday looking very weak at the back indeed.

We now have a run of three home games against Morton, Partick Thistle and Ayr United.

I know it’s very easy for me, from behind a keyboard, to say that in these games we need to pick up a lot of points, but I also know that many Caley Thistle fans will be having their doubts it can be done.

I think everyone at the club will be realising that things need to change and I really hope they can come up with the strategies to make it happen.

Nobody wants to see this season fizzle out to a disappointing end so I will be fascinated to see what happens on Saturday at the Caledonian Stadium.