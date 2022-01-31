Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: Good to see the back of a frustrating and winless January

By David Sutherland
January 31, 2022, 11:45 am
ICT's Sean Welsh (R) and Kilmarnock's Rory McKenzie fight for possession.
ICT's Sean Welsh (R) and Kilmarnock's Rory McKenzie fight for possession.

January is without question the most miserable of months.

Christmas is long gone but the cold and dark is not. The month trudges on interminably and one wonders if it will ever end.

Well, the good news is we are nearly there. It’s February tomorrow and I will be pleased to see it.

It has been a difficult month for all at Caley Thistle as well.  The club has not won a game all month and narrowly lost at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

If their current form continues they will lose touch with the leaders quite quickly and end the season goodness knows where.

It’s time I guess to put what is past behind us and move into a new month in the footballing sense as well.  It will be interesting to see how the new players bed in.  This past week we welcomed both Joe Hardy and Austin Samuels to Inverness.

All the players who have arrived so far appear to be there to create chances or score goals.

I can understand why, as putting the ball in the net enough has been a problem. We really have to hope that these guys hit the ground running as we really must start winning games again.

It is interesting that no defensive cover has been signed  while the transfer window has been open.

Kyle Lafferty scores for Kilmarnock against Caley Thistle at Rugby Park.

With Scott Allardice out long term, there may be more of a need to put David Carson back into midfield.  Danny Devine is now out for a while.

Any more injuries or suspensions and we could find ourselves one Saturday looking very weak at the back indeed.

We now have a run of three home games against Morton, Partick Thistle and Ayr United.

I know it’s very easy for me, from behind a keyboard, to say that in these games we need to pick up a lot of points, but I also know that many Caley Thistle fans will be having their doubts it can be done.

I think everyone at the club will be realising that things need to change and I really hope they can come up with the strategies to make it happen.

Nobody wants to see this season fizzle out to a disappointing end so I will be fascinated to see what happens on Saturday at the Caledonian Stadium.

