Caley Thistle defender Kirk Broadfoot tips team to rejoin chase for Championship title

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Defender Kirk Broadfoot is confident Caley Thistle will return to winning ways – because no Championship side is outclassing the Highlanders.

ICT have drawn four games and lost twice since crushing Morton 6-1 at Cappielow in the league on December 11.

Morton are the visitors this afternoon and, despite a 1-0 defeat at Kilmarnock last week, the experienced stopper is sure his team can start turning tight affairs back in their favour.

Despite a lack of victories, Caley Thistle have mainly been drawing games and any defeats have been narrow, such as at Killie last week.

That heightens Broadfoot’s belief they can resume winning form, starting from today.

He said: “If we can put a run together, who knows where it can take us. A lot of teams will say it, but I feel we could be a good number of points better off than we are.

“In the last few games, we have not been at our best, but I never come out of these games thinking we were miles off. We are not far away and if we can get a run going it can add a bit more confidence to the boys and we can be there or thereabouts.

“It’s about either taking a 1-0 and seeing a game out or getting a second goal to kill the game. We’re not far away and even on Saturday, when we lost 1-0 at Kilmarnock, there was not much between the teams.

“They were clinical with the chance they got and maybe we need to be more clinical at times.”

Maximum points at home is our goal

Broadfoot, meanwhile, is targeting a faultless finish to Caley Thistle’s home run in the Championship as they seek to increase the pressure on their title rivals.

Last weekend’s 1-0 defeat saw them dip to third in the table and they face Morton at home today in what is the first of three successive fixtures at the Caledonian Stadium.

Partick Thistle are the visitors on Wednesday then, after a free weekend, Ayr United make the journey north on February 19.

That home run will leave them with just four league games left in Inverness and experienced centre half Broadfoot says it’s vital they improve their results, having lost three times on home turf.

He said: “We want to win every game, but if we can win our home games it always helps.

“Yes, we haven’t been on a great run of late, but we are still there or thereabouts, so if we can get a run together, who knows where it can take us.

“We have lost more at home than we have away, which has been disappointing. If we win our home games and pick up points away, it can stand you in good stead.

“We have seven home games left and we need to be looking to try and win every one of them.”

Signings keep everyone on their toes

And the former Scotland, Rangers and Killie star is delighted Logan Chalmers, Sam Pearson and Joe Hardy have arrived on loan, with striker Austin Samuels joining from Wolves on an 18-month deal.

Broadfoot is sure the new signings will provide that extra edge as players won’t drop into a comfort zone on a daily basis.

He said: “Bringing fresh faces in at any time of the season, but especially the January transfer window, gives everyone a lift.

“It raises everyone and provides competition for places. It’s what you need as you don’t want people getting too comfortable, thinking they’re going to play every week. You need people pushing one another and new additions do that.

“They add a wee bit extra to training. Everyone gets a lift and raises their training. It lifts everyone around the club.”

Keeping check on emotions is key

The 37-year-old said his main message to team-mates is to not let emotions go to extremes whatever the results every week. Keeping level-headed is key.

He added: “It’s really about not getting too high when you win or too low when you don’t win.

“We know we have good players in the building and eventually it will click. We can’t get too frustrated as it will turn around. We’re two wins away from sitting at the top of the league, so we’re not far away.

“A lot can happen in the next few weeks. We just need to keep that level playing field of not being too high or low because if we can go on a run like we did at the start of the season who knows where it can take us.”

Danger from Morton if ICT levels dip

Former ICT midfielder Dougie Imrie replaced Gus MacPherson in the Morton hot-seat in December and draws against Kilmarnock and Raith Rovers are amid a four-game unbeaten league run so far.

Broadfoot feels the Greenock side will be tough opponents once more and that’s why they have to be on the top of their game to net the victory.

He said: “I thought the first home game against Morton was tight, even though we won 2-0. They had good chances that day.

Only 2 days until we're in home action against Greenock Morton! 🎟️Tickets available now from https://t.co/6z5nBMn9qE

📺 PPV available from https://t.co/8eSzkdu4Vr pic.twitter.com/y25TKgO42Y — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) February 3, 2022

“They beat us in the Scottish Cup on penalties and then we gave them a hiding last time. But they have raised their game and not lost over 90 minutes since Dougie Imrie came in.

“They took Motherwell to extra-time in the cup, so they will come here with confidence and will have a right go at us.

“It’s like any game in the Championship. If we’ve not got at least nine or 10 players at it, we won’t pick up points.”