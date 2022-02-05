Billy Dodds urges off-colour Caley Thistle to find form and confidence after latest loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Billy Dodds urges off-colour Caley Thistle to find form and confidence after latest loss

By Paul Chalk
February 5, 2022, 7:31 pm Updated: February 5, 2022, 9:13 pm
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds reckons the players need to dig deep to rediscover their early season confidence after a 1-0 home defeat to Morton kept them third in the Championship.

ICT are now seven matches without a win, having last been victorious in the 6-1 rout of Morton on December 11.

It’s a defeat which keeps the Highlanders six points behind leaders Arbroath, who defeated second-placed Kilmarnock 1-0 on Friday evening.

Lewis Strapp got the goal for the Ton, who look revitalised under their new boss, former Caley Jags midfielder Dougie Imrie, whose side have risen from ninth to seventh spot.

Morton manager Dougie Imrie.

Attacking intent came to nothing

Dodds, whose 53rd birthday was dulled by this result, felt the forward-thinking line-up, with Billy Mckay, Austin Samuels and Shane Sutherland up top failed to pay off.

He said: “I tried to go attacking and went with two attacking wing-backs and, I’ve got to be honest, I don’t think the shape worked as well as I thought.

“I thought we’d take the game to them, we’re not in a good place confidence-wise right now and quite a few of them just accepted it today.

“We’ll go again and we’ll look to make it happen, but the boys have got to find that within themselves as well.

“Just do something that makes it happen for you, the ugly side of the game and then the confidence comes.

“But we’re really shot to pieces confidence-wise right now and I need to get to the bottom of it – and I will.

“But they have to show more themselves because I was expecting a really on the front foot performance today.”

This defeat comes just a week after their 1-0 loss at Kilmarnock, but they get a quick chance to get that much-awaited win in midweek when Partick Thistle come calling.

