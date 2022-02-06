Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds demands midweek revival after Morton loss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds insists his Caley Thistle players are ready to come back fighting in a bid to rejoin the chase for the Championship title.

Successive 1-0 defeats have prevented Inverness rising from third position and they are now six points behind leaders Arbroath, who defeated second-placed Kilmarnock, also 1-0, on Friday night.

Saturday’s 1-0 home loss against Morton, who moved from ninth to seventh as a result, at least didn’t see them overtaken by Raith Rovers, who drew 0-0 with Hamilton.

Inverness are seven successive games without a win, but the good news amid the gloom is they’re still in with a golden chance of being genuine promotion chasers.

However, the time for talking is over and Dodds knows that better than anyone.

Partick have ground to make up

On Wednesday, they host Partick Thistle in the game postponed on Boxing Day by the Highland side’s Covid issues.

The fifth-placed Jags, who saw their game at home to Queen of the South on Saturday called off by the downpours, have three fixtures in hand over ICT and are just two points adrift.

Ian McCall’s men would shoot as high as second if they win their catch-up matches, which they have over all their rivals.

Two of Caley Thistle’s best displays this term have come against the men from Maryhill.

They roared back from a goal down to win 3-1 at the Caledonian Stadium in September then were a saved penalty away from winning in a 0-0 Firhill draw in October.

Their latest loss, against Dougie Imrie’s well-drilled Morton team, was a fresh blow for a team desperate for a kick-start.

Team ‘accepted’ defeat was on cards

For head coach Dodds, he noticed a difference in his players between their last two games. At Killie, they went down fighting. Against the Ton, there wasn’t enough of that.

Dodds said: “Killie beat us last week, but we had long spells in the game.

“We were up for it, we were pushing forward, there was determination and desire. Today it was as if we just accepted it and that was my worst performance for me.

“But I’m up for it. I can’t wait to get them going again for Wednesday. We’ve a real opportunity in a six-pointer.

“That’s where we’re at. We’ve got to get them going again, but they’ve got to do their bit to get that edge, get that confidence.

“When that comes back, we’ll be a right good team.”

Billy Mckay was early home threat

Dodds had main striker Billy Mckay back from injury and he was supported in attack by new signing from Wolves, Austin Samuels, and Shane Sutherland.

It was a switch from the usual 4-5-1 set-up, but Dodds later admitted it didn’t bring the desired rewards.

Yet, early on they were a threat. Mckay drew a fine save from Jack Hamilton, who had moments before thwarted former Aberdeen loanee Samuels, then Mckay’s backward header flew wide in an energetic start.

Winner came after strong ICT start

However, Morton have been unbeaten in the league under former ICT star Imrie since he took over in December and they were up for the battle.

The goal which clinched it came on 24 minutes when hugely effective midfielder Cameron Blues, working well down the right, fed the ball in for Lewis Strapp and he guided his shot under keeper Mark Ridgers.

ICT tried to respond and Samuels whipped a low cross in which just missed in-rushing attacker Mckay.

There were few chances in the second half until later on when Mckay and on-loan Accrington Stanley forward Joe Hardy threatened.

However, the best opportunity came at the death when Gozie Ugwu popped up in the box and only a fine save from Ridgers at close range prevented Morton winning 2-0.

Two successive home games for ICT

The Greenock side were thumped 6-1 by Inverness on December 11, before Imrie arrived, but he later explained the fall-out from that game was used to inspire his team, who host Queen of the South on Saturday.

Dodds will want a win by any manner of means against Partick before a mini-break due to their not being involved in Scottish Cup weekend. They’ll then be back for the visit of Ayr United on February 19.

HOW THEY LINED UP

CALEY THISTLE (3-4-3) – Ridgers 6, Duffy 6, Welsh 6, Deas 6 (Nicolson 76), Pearson 6 (Carson 46), Mckay 6, Sutherland 6 (Harper 72), Broadfoot 6, Chalmers 6 (Hardy 66), McAlear 7, Samuels 6. Subs not used: Mackay (GK), Hyde.

MORTON (3-5-2) – Hamilton 6, Strapp 7, McLean 6, McEntee 6, Oliver 6 (Muirhead 74), Blues 7, Lyon 6 (Wilson 64), Ugwu 6, Brandon 6, Reilly 6 (Jacobs 86), Lithgow 6. Subs not used: Bysouth (GK), Ledger, Russell, McGrattan, Easdsale, King.

REFEREE – Euan Anderson.

ATTENDANCE – 1808.

MAN OF THE MATCH – Cameron Blues.