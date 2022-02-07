Caley Thistle fan view: Vital to beat Partick Thistle and ease the pressure after barren run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was a miserable day at Caledonian Stadium on Saturday.

Even getting to the ground was a challenge with many fans arriving soaking wet after braving the rain, hail and gale-force winds on the walk from their cars. I was certainly feeling chilled and hoping to see something to lift my spirits.

Though they started the game slowly and conceded a soft goal I didn’t think Inverness played too badly in the first half.

A number of good cross balls were arriving in dangerous places. Sadly, there was nobody in the right place to tuck the ball away.

Inverness had been experimenting with a back three in the first half but seemed to abandon that idea at half time by bringing on David Carson.

This struck me as not a bad idea and I was feeling fairly positive about the second 45 minutes.

Sadly, it didn’t work out that way and Caley Thistle did very little to threaten the Morton goal.

You could tell the players were getting frustrated and the fans were too.

Nothing was working out. I just couldn’t see where a goal was going to come from. It was too easy for the visitors to hold onto their lead.

Caley Thistle are really struggling to find some form right now. It is really tough to watch.

The players are clearly trying hard but it just isn’t working out.

Some influential players out injured doesn’t make it any easier but without a win since mid December, Billy Dodds has to be starting to feel some pressure.

I hope he can turn things around before the club’s fans turn against him.

You could just sense that maybe starting to happen on Saturday, but a win on Wednesday against Partick Thistle in what looks a really important game would go a long way to calming everyone down.