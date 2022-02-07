Caley Thistle fan view: Vital to beat Partick Thistle and ease the pressure after barren run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: Vital to beat Partick Thistle and ease the pressure after barren run

By David Sutherland
February 7, 2022, 11:45 am
Greenock Morton's Jack Hamilton races out to clear the ball.
Greenock Morton's Jack Hamilton races out to clear the ball.

It was a miserable day at Caledonian Stadium on Saturday.

Even getting to the ground was a challenge with many fans arriving soaking wet after braving the rain, hail and gale-force winds on the walk from their cars.  I was certainly feeling chilled and hoping to see something to lift my spirits.

Though they started the game slowly and conceded a soft goal I didn’t think Inverness played too badly in the first half.

A number of good cross balls were arriving in dangerous places. Sadly, there was nobody in the right place to tuck the ball away.

Inverness had been experimenting with a back three in the first half but seemed to abandon that idea at half time by bringing on David Carson.

This struck me as not a bad idea and I was feeling fairly positive about the second 45 minutes.

Sadly, it didn’t work out that way and Caley Thistle did very little to threaten the Morton goal.

You could tell the players were getting frustrated and the fans were too.

Nothing was working out. I just couldn’t see where a goal was going to come from. It was too easy for the visitors to hold onto their lead.

Caley Thistle are really struggling to find some form right now. It is really tough to watch.

The players are clearly trying hard but it just isn’t working out.

Some influential players out injured doesn’t make it any easier but without a win since mid December, Billy Dodds has to be starting to feel some pressure.

Lewis Strapp celebrates his goal for Greenock Morton.

I hope he can turn things around before the club’s fans turn against him.

You could just sense that maybe starting to happen on Saturday, but a win on Wednesday against Partick Thistle in what looks a really important game would go a long way to calming everyone down.

