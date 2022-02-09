Caley Thistle grab last-gasp leveller as Kirk Broadfoot seals 3-3 draw with Partick Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kirk Broadfoot salvaged a last-gasp draw for Caley Thistle as they shared the spoils in a 3-3 Championship thriller against Partick Thistle.

Former Ross County man Brian Graham struck twice in the first half and buried a penalty in the second, with his side looking to be heading for three points.

Billy Mckay and Shane Sutherland had brought Billy Dodds‘ men back into the game twice after they fell behind and, with defeat beckoning, Broadfoot headed in during the last embers of stoppage-time.

It is now just one clean sheet in 10 for the Highland capital side, but they remain in third in the Championship.

The Caley Jags made one change from the 1-0 loss against Morton, with David Carson back in to the team at the expense of Logan Chalmers.

Any chance the home side had to settle in the game was obliterated after just eight minutes.

Ross Docherty’s cross-field pass picked out Scott Tiffoney wide on the left and he skipped passed David Carson, before playing the ball into the six-yard box for a Graham to tap in.

In the swirling snow at the Caledonian Stadium, it appeared Caley Thistle’s promotion aspirations were disappearing further.

However, with 21 minutes on the clock they responded with a well-taken goal, Carson’s cross from the right finished on the volley by Mckay from eight yards.

Parity lasted all of six minutes as the same Partick combination linked up again to restore their advantage.

Tiffoney pushed the ball past Carson, got to the byline and crossed for Graham to head the ball back past Mark Ridgers.

The Caley Thistle goalkeeper had to be on guard again shortly after with Tiffoney again the orchestrator, cutting inside from the left and firing towards the top corner.

Kevin Holt came close with a dipping effort over the bar before Inverness dragged themselves level again before the interval.

Reece McAlear’s corner reached the back post where it was met by Sutherland, who smuggled the ball in through a crowd of players.

Timing could not have better for Caley Thistle, who looked a side lacking fluidity and confidence in the first half. But fortunately for them, their two strikers were in the right place at the right time.

To their credit, they started the second half with a greater degree of urgency. Broadfoot directed a header wide and Sutherland was inches away from getting a touch on a delightful ball from McAlear, with Jamie Sneddon on hand to gather.

Norwich loanee McAlear was having a growing influence on the game, both from open-play and dead-ball situations as he sought to prise open the visiting defence.

Graham, Partick’s leading threat from the first half, had largely been kept at bay in the second period, until he completed his hat-trick with 19 minutes to go.

Referee Peter Stuart penalised Robbie Deas for bringing down Robbie Crawford just inside the penalty area, with Graham making no mistake by slamming the ball into the net from the spot.

Dodds brought on Cameron Harper for Deas immediately and the left-back was straight into the thick of the action, forcing Sneddon to block his powerful drive at the near post.

The lively Sam Pearson then rattled the frame of the goal from Sean Welsh’s pass as Caley Thistle desperately tried to find their way back into the game again.

Chances were now racking up at both ends, with Tiffoney worrying Ridgers with a fizzing effort across the face of his goal and Mckay dragging an attempt just past the upright as Sneddon looked on.

Jags stopper Sneddon was required again to beat away a well-struck free-kick from substitute Logan Chalmers and it was left until virtually the last kick of the game for Broadfoot to head in, with the ball sneaking inside the near post.