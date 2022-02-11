Caley Thistle: Kirk Broadfoot urges Inverness to start on the front foot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle defender Kirk Broadfoot admits it is imperative his side starts better in games, rather than having to come from behind.

In five out of the last six matches, Inverness have had to claw back a deficit and did so again on Wednesday night, in the 3-3 draw with Partick Thistle.

Billy Dodds’ side trailed three times in wintry conditions at the Caledonian Stadium.

Brian Graham was credited with a hat-trick, although his first appeared to go in off Wallace Duffy, with goals from Billy Mckay and Shane Sutherland keeping Caley Thistle in touch.

It was Broadfoot’s header which brought the late equaliser, even if it appeared to take a a deflection off Partick defender Lewis Mayo.

The Caley Jags did not lose any ground on the top two, with both Kilmarnock and Arbroath dropping points in midweek.

Broadfoot said: “It would be nice to go ahead one week but a point is the least we deserved. Partick are a good side and will be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.

“That’s the first time in the league this year we’ve conceded three goals, so if we can get ahead and maybe we’re the team sitting in and hitting on the counter, it would suit us a bit better. It shows good character to come back three times.

“Billy has scored goals at every level he’s been at and Shane probably hasn’t played at the level I think he should have played at. He’s a proper player and I didn’t realise how good he was until I came here.

“When you’ve got those two guys up there, you’ve got a chance.”

Billy Dodds was full of praise after the game for his side’s resilience, saying he was thrilled with how they refused to lie down after falling behind.

They delivered a much-improved performance in the second half and Broadfoot remained steadfast in his belief Caley Thistle deserved a point.

He added: “I thought the least we deserved was a draw. Obviously the goals we conceded weren’t great but in the second half, we were the team looking to win it.

“A silly mistake gives the penalty away but we kept digging in and got there in the end.

“Reece (McAlear) swung the ball in and I just tried to get a bit of space. I tried to get my head on and lucky enough it went in.”