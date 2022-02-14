Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds talks up potential of loanee Reece McAlear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds talks up potential of loanee Reece McAlear

By Jamie Durent
February 14, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 14, 2022, 11:49 am
Reece McAlear in action for Caley Thistle against Partick
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds reckons loanee Reece McAlear has the potential for a big future in the game.

McAlear was an impressive figure in the draw with Partick Thistle last week, helping set up Kirk Broadfoot’s late equaliser.

The midfielder, who turned 20 on Saturday, is a product of the Motherwell academy and joined the Championship Caley Jags on loan from Norwich City in the summer.

He has been a regular in the squad of late, starting the last five league games, and Dodds has been pleased with what he’s seen.

He said: “Reece has really come on to a game. He’s that unselfish a player he tries to help out with the defending, but sometimes leaves himself a lot to do to get to his midfielder.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds
“But he’s got that quality with his delivery and the couple of goals he’s scored this year have been ridiculous.

“He’s going to be a good player. He’s going to have a good career ahead of him. He’s a young lad and he’s picking up things all the time.”

Dodds hopes the manner of the result on Wednesday night can prove transformative for Caley Thistle’s season.

Inverness have struggled for consistency of late and have not won in nine matches. Their last victory came on the road to Morton, with a 6-1 thumping in December.

But they remain in touch at the top of the table, with both of the top two in the division dropping points last week.

Dodds added: “I would have loved to have won it, when you see the other results.

“But it’s a point that can start something, because of the way it happened. We had the bit between our teeth and realised we have to keep going. We don’t lie down.

“They showed me what they’ve got in them. It would have been easy to feel unlucky or sorry for themselves, but they didn’t. They kept going at it.”

Dodds allowed the players the weekend off to recuperate, with Inverness already being out of the Scottish Cup and without a game.

The former Scotland international feels the pressure will soon start to ramp up as the Championship reaches the business end of the season.

He added: “We needed a couple of days away, clear the heads. Players can get away and enjoy time with their family.

“We’ve had Saturday-Sunday off and we come back ready for Ayr United.

“This is pressure time. I would have loved to win last week, but you can see what’s happening elsewhere.

“People at some point in this league will start to think about it getting to the crunch time. When we’re doing that, we have to make sure we’re picking up points.”

