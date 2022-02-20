Inverness Caley Thistle Women will be ‘realistic’ with promotion push and take each game as it comes, says boss Karen Mason

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Inverness Caley Thistle Women will be ‘realistic’ with promotion push and take each game as it comes, says boss Karen Mason

By Sophie Goodwin
February 20, 2022, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle Women's boss Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women's boss Karen Mason.

Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason says they will be taking each game as it comes as they enter the ‘business end’ of their SWF Championship North promotion bid.

Mason’s side return to action when they travel to Westdyke on Sunday, a sure to be must-win game if they’re to keep themselves in the chase with the three other teams – East Fife, Montrose and Dryburgh.

Caley Thistle are currently fourth in the league with 21 points, just one behind Dryburgh in third.

And while promotion is still the goal for this season, the Caley Jags boss insists her team will be taking each game as it comes and won’t get caught up in their own expectations.

She said: “We obviously set out at the beginning of the season to go first or second that was our target, and mathematically it’s not out of our reach yet.

“It’s something we know is still a possibility, but realistically we just need to make sure we take every game as it comes and to try and improve ourselves for whatever next season might be.

“We’ve agreed that we just take every game as it comes and try to learn from our mistakes.

“That’s something that we haven’t been doing and that is what can cost you promotions or championships.

Inverness Caley Thistle Women. Supplied by Peter Paul/caleyjags.com

Three points against Westdyke could see Inverness move up to third place, depending on other results, and possibly leave them just four points off a promotion spot.

However, the Caley Thistle boss does not underestimate their opponents and expects a tough challenge in Westhill.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, the game was a ten-goal thriller that finished 7-3 in Inverness’s favour.

“It’s the business end of the season now, but first and foremost that job against Westdyke needs to be done,” Mason said.

“We kind of took the pressure off ourselves a bit in terms of the expectations with every game, but when we look at the table – it’s a game we should be winning.

“They gave us a good game when they came to Inverness and really pushed us all the way. They’re a young, enthusiastic and hard-working team.

“As much as we want to win the game, we will need to put in a good performance that reflects that.”

League changes

This weekend will be the first time that Inverness have played since their 20-0 rout of Stonehaven three weeks ago.

Since that result, Stonehaven have since withdrawn from the league – the second team to do so as Dunfermline pulled out of Championship North earlier this season.

It means points and goals scored/conceded against Stonehaven have been chalked off the league table.

The Caley Jags boss admits to feeling frustrated at changes to the league table, as Inverness have lost out on six points and 29 goals at the expense of Stonehaven’s absence.

She said: “It kind of makes those games an absolute waste of time. It’s been a financial cost and a time cost for all the girls.

“So it is a bit deflating when you think you’ve managed to claw your way back up a little bit and improved your goal difference, then all of sudden those points and goals are all chalked off.

“It’s really frustrating in that sense, and it affects everyone else who might points taken off too so in that sense it is equal.

“But it’s just unfortunate that it didn’t mean anything now, at the end of the day.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]