Inverness Caley Thistle Women will be ‘realistic’ with promotion push and take each game as it comes, says boss Karen Mason

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason says they will be taking each game as it comes as they enter the ‘business end’ of their SWF Championship North promotion bid.

Mason’s side return to action when they travel to Westdyke on Sunday, a sure to be must-win game if they’re to keep themselves in the chase with the three other teams – East Fife, Montrose and Dryburgh.

Caley Thistle are currently fourth in the league with 21 points, just one behind Dryburgh in third.

And while promotion is still the goal for this season, the Caley Jags boss insists her team will be taking each game as it comes and won’t get caught up in their own expectations.

She said: “We obviously set out at the beginning of the season to go first or second that was our target, and mathematically it’s not out of our reach yet.

“It’s something we know is still a possibility, but realistically we just need to make sure we take every game as it comes and to try and improve ourselves for whatever next season might be.

“We’ve agreed that we just take every game as it comes and try to learn from our mistakes.

“That’s something that we haven’t been doing and that is what can cost you promotions or championships.

Three points against Westdyke could see Inverness move up to third place, depending on other results, and possibly leave them just four points off a promotion spot.

However, the Caley Thistle boss does not underestimate their opponents and expects a tough challenge in Westhill.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, the game was a ten-goal thriller that finished 7-3 in Inverness’s favour.

“It’s the business end of the season now, but first and foremost that job against Westdyke needs to be done,” Mason said.

“We kind of took the pressure off ourselves a bit in terms of the expectations with every game, but when we look at the table – it’s a game we should be winning.

“They gave us a good game when they came to Inverness and really pushed us all the way. They’re a young, enthusiastic and hard-working team.

“As much as we want to win the game, we will need to put in a good performance that reflects that.”

League changes

This weekend will be the first time that Inverness have played since their 20-0 rout of Stonehaven three weeks ago.

Since that result, Stonehaven have since withdrawn from the league – the second team to do so as Dunfermline pulled out of Championship North earlier this season.

It means points and goals scored/conceded against Stonehaven have been chalked off the league table.

The Caley Jags boss admits to feeling frustrated at changes to the league table, as Inverness have lost out on six points and 29 goals at the expense of Stonehaven’s absence.

#SWFChampionship | Here is the updated SWF Championship North table ⬇ Please note Stonehaven have withdrawn from the league and all results involving them in the 2021/22 season have been voided. pic.twitter.com/n67PZTmB5S — SWF Championship (@SWFChampionship) February 16, 2022

She said: “It kind of makes those games an absolute waste of time. It’s been a financial cost and a time cost for all the girls.

“So it is a bit deflating when you think you’ve managed to claw your way back up a little bit and improved your goal difference, then all of sudden those points and goals are all chalked off.

“It’s really frustrating in that sense, and it affects everyone else who might points taken off too so in that sense it is equal.

“But it’s just unfortunate that it didn’t mean anything now, at the end of the day.”