Caley Thistle fan view: Billy Dodds needs to quickly rediscover winning formula at Inverness

By David Sutherland
February 21, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 21, 2022, 11:53 am
Sean McGinty scores for Ayr United against Caley Thistle.
Arriving home after the match at Caledonian Stadium on Saturday I made the mistake of having a look at social media to see what fans were saying about the game.

It wasn’t pretty.  After the Morton defeat a couple of weeks ago I said I felt there were signs that the fans were starting to turn on manager Billy Dodds.

That process seems to have moved on and a lot of anger is now being hurled his way and I can understand why.

Football is, of course, a results business and if you’re not getting the results then you’re in trouble as a manager.

I know that Inverness remain in third place, which is quite remarkable after the run they have been on,  but they have not looked like winning winning games since before Christmas.

Inverness manager Billy Dodds during the defeat against Ayr United. 

It is hard to see where the goals are going to come from and at the back they look far from secure.

In the first half on Saurday I actually didn’t think they played that badly.

Logan Chalmers impressed me with some of his approach play but once again the team’s cutting edge was missing.

The visitors took the lead with the first opportunity that came their way when Caley Thistle didn’t defend a corner well.

In many ways they didn’t deserve to be behind at the break but it was all very typical of what happens when a team is out of form.

Things got no better after the break. Ayr were not having too much difficulty maintaining their lead with Inverness struggling to create chances.

It was not easy to watch, even before a double whammy killed the game off.

David Carson is sent off for Inverness.

In fairly quick succession, the Honest Men doubled their lead and David Carson was ordered off for a second yellow card.

A freak, late goal from young Lewis Nicolson gave a glimmer of hope but sadly it was too little, too late.

Things need to turn around and turn around soon.

The club’s early season form will keep them free from relegation worries but if things continue as they have been going for much longer the manager will know his coat is on a shoogly peg.

 

