Caley Thistle under-18s beaten by Hearts in Scottish Youth Cup semi-final

Caley Thistle under-18s missed out on a place in the Scottish Youth Cup final after being beaten 2-1 by Hearts at Tynecastle.

Ryan Esson’s young side had made it to the last four of the competition thanks to victories against Kilmarnock, Morton and Auchinleck Talbot.

The Jambos broke the deadlock in the semi-final after 26 minutes when Murray Thomas smashed home the opener.

Our Starting XI to face Hearts U18s in tonight's Scottish Youth Semi Final COME ON ICTFC pic.twitter.com/EKo9Vv16fs — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) February 24, 2022

But Caley Thistle responded well to that setback and levelled through 17-year-old Ethan Cairns nine minutes before the interval when his deflected effort found the back of the net.

36 ' | 1-1 GOAL!!!!!! GET IN!!! pic.twitter.com/y3u2vyrn87 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) February 24, 2022

But Hearts grabbed the winner 12 minutes from time through substitute Mackenzie Kirk.

It's all over at Tynecastle… The Wee Jambos are THROUGH to the final. Hearts 2-1 ICT 🏆 pic.twitter.com/usn50x7m1f — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) February 24, 2022

Hearts will face either Hibernian or Rangers in the final with the sides due to meet in their last-four encounter on March 4.