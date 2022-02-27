Sam Pearson feels Caley Thistle players owe Billy Dodds a return to winning ways

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sam Pearson says Caley Thistle’s players are eager to ease the burden on head coach Billy Dodds by returning to winning ways.

Inverness have now gone 10 Championship matches without a victory, after drawing 1-1 with Hamilton Accies on Friday.

Dodds’ men remain seven points behind the summit, after leaders Arbroath and second-placed Kilmarnock both played out stalemates on Saturday.

The Highlanders have another Friday night billing this weekend when they make the trip to Partick Thistle.

Pearson says the players must take on board the responsibility to turn around Inverness’ fortunes.

He said: “Everyone is feeling the pressure but we know we have to keep working hard.

“As players we have to repay the manager because he is putting his trust in us and we have to perform for him.

“It’s not all on his shoulders – we have to come together and realise where we are going wrong.

“I think we are starting to do that and hopefully in the next game we can get the win.

“We have had a habit of going 1-0 down but when that happens we seem to be able to bounce back and we look a different side.

“We just have to start games like that and hopefully we can get a win.

“The Hamilton game felt like a loss to be honest. In the last few matches we have been the better side.

“But we can feel a win is coming for us and when it does hopefully we can climb back up the table and be where I want to be.”

A memorable moment for young winger

Although Inverness were unable to find the winning formula, the trip to New Douglas Park was a memorable one for on-loan Bristol City winger Pearson.

The Wales under-21 international netted his first professional goal, to help his side come from behind to claim a point.

Pearson revealed a number of his friends made the trip to Scotland for the match, adding: “It is a massive achievement for me and it has been a long time coming.

“I’m buzzing to get off the mark and hopefully I can get a few more.

“My mate came up on Friday for the game and I told him if I scored I was going to get a tattoo, so I’m going to have to book that in now.

“I don’t know what I will get yet, but I have the date of my debut on my arm, so I might just get my first goal date as well.

“My friend flew to Inverness from Cardiff and my brother’s girlfriend got insured on my car and they drove down for the game. After the Hamilton game I got in the car with them and had the long drive home.

“But it was good to score my first goal with them watching.

“I didn’t care that it was a tap in, they all count and I was buzzing it hit the net.

“The manager had told me in training to make sure I was hanging out wide and expect the unexpected from shots.

“That’s what happened and I scored so I’m delighted.”

Welshman adjusting to hard knocks of Scottish football

Pearson made the loan switch to Caledonian Stadium in January, having made only five appearances for the Robins.

The 20-year-old is enjoying his sustained run of games with Caley Jags, despite experiencing some of the harsh rigours of Scottish football.

He added: “You get kicked around a bit more up here.

“I got a dead leg at Hamilton but I feel I am adapting to it and I am loving it.

“It’s the whole point of loan moves, you have to have different experiences and add things to your game.

“The English Championship is a lot more physical than Under-23 football so this can only help me.”