Michael Fraser says Caley Thistle are in safe hands with either senior goalkeeper

Former Caley Jags keeper Michael Fraser reckons the Championship club can rely on either of two key men between the sticks as their promotion chase reaches a critical point.

Illness has ruled out regular number one Mark Ridgers for the past two weeks, but Cammy Mackay has stepped in and looks the part.

The 25-year-old had only played League and Challenge Cup ties this term before being called in for the 2-1 home loss against Ayr United a fortnight ago.

He pulled off a few fine stops to help ensure Inverness left Hamilton with a 1-1 draw on Friday evening.

Warming bench is tough for keepers

Fraser spent seven years at ICT until 2009 and was part of John Robertson’s 2003-04 First Division title-winning squad.

He had to bide his time at the Caledonian Stadium before breaking through as an established top pick in his own right.

With every point so vital, Fraser knows head coach Billy Dodds will be delighted to have Mackay on hand and ready to close out opponents.

He said: “Sometimes you have to wait a while for your chance and it’s great to see Cammy step in and perform well.

“He’s played before this season and I feel it’s important to give guys games, so they are not just pitched in without the experience.

“In my time, I found that difficult because you’re always needed for the bench. Young goalkeepers can actually sit on the bench for years then before you know it, you’re having to play in a high-pressure game.

“Mark has been terrific for Caley Thistle, so it’s good for the manager to have two senior goalkeepers he can rely on.”

Second choice keepers need action

Looking at the bigger picture, Fraser – who runs the Michael Fraser Goalkeeping Academy – believes bosses should give their second-choice keepers more competitive action to ensure they are ready at any moment.

He said: “I do think it can be short-sighted of managers not to put their second keepers into games sometimes when they can.

“I’m just speaking from my own experience. I never played a competitive match since being on loan at Brora. I could have gone on loan a few times, but it was never allowed and then I was put in playing every week in the Premiership. It was quite a jump.

“The guys have to be ready. You can train all you want, but nothing makes up for the experience of games.

“Forwards can make 50 appearances without having started a game. It’s not the same for goalkeepers. They can’t come on for just 10 minutes at the end.”

Fans too swift to blame boss – Fraser

Despite a 10-game winless run, ICT still find themselves in the top four after Friday’s 1-1 draw at Hamilton.

At the weekend, all games ended in draws, apart from basement side Queen of the South winning at Ayr United.

This Friday, the Highlanders make the trip to Glasgow to tackle promotion-chasing Partick Thistle.

Although a victory has been a long time coming, Fraser feels fans need to stick with head coach Billy Dodds, who has taken criticism from some for their run, which has consisted of six draws and four defeats since smashing Morton 6-1 on December 11.

He added: “I always laugh when I hear supporters going mad and wanting managers sacked.

“Caley Thistle, overall, are still probably punching above their weight. If they win a couple of games in the Championship, they’re not too far off the top.

“It’s tight and anyone can beat anyone. Yes, it’s not a great run at all, but it can turn in their favour and they can aim for promotion quite easily.

“It’s similar to the Premiership right now where sides in the middle section of that division can really jump with a couple of wins. Caley Thistle can still have a strong end to the season.”

Pitch problems at Partick Thistle

Partick’s pitch at Firhill is a mess right now, with Queen’s Park also playing their home matches there this season.

It’s a test for the players and Fraser knows that it will present its own challenge to the players this Friday.

He added: “I saw Partick’s Scottish Cup tie against Dundee United and it reminded me of my season at Motherwell when we had pitch problems.

“You don’t see pitches like that so often these days – it doesn’t look great right now.”