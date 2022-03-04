Robbie Deas plays down impact of Firhill surface ahead of Caley Thistle’s match against Partick Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robbie Deas is keen to play down the impact of the weathered Firhill pitch on tonight’s Championship match against Partick Thistle.

The Jags’ surface has suffered in recent weeks as a result a heavy schedule of matches.

Partick are sharing their home venue with League One side Queen’s Park this season, ahead of their move to Lesser Hampden.

The surface drew criticism from Peterhead manager Jim McInally in midweek, following his side’s 2-1 defeat to the Spiders.

Defender Deas insists it is up to both teams to adapt when Caley Jags face Ian McCall’s men tonight.

He said: “We are playing on the same park so nobody has the advantage.

“It’s down to hard work, getting the sleeves rolled up, winning the first balls.

“I have watched some games at Firhill and you can see the balls going in different directions so we have to be switched on the full game.

“It’s a massive game and we have to treat it like a cup final – all the games will be for the rest of the season.”

Season starts now for Caley Thistle defender

Inverness are aiming to end a 10-match winless run when they make the trip to Glasgow.

The Highlanders sit eight points adrift of Championship leaders Arbroath, with nine games remaining.

With his side entering the final round of fixtures, Deas says tonight’s match marks a fresh page in Caley Jags’ campaign.

The 22-year-old added: “We know what we are capable of and we have a good enough team to win games.

“It’s been frustrating we haven’t reached the same heights as earlier this season.

“We need to get back to hitting those standards and the manager has told us that.

“He knows what we are capable of and we have let ourselves down at points this season.

“Against Partick we have to try and turn things around.

“The past has happened and it’s about the future now and that starts with Partick.

“In training this week we spoke about it and we know ourselves what we need to do.

“The season begins now if you like, and we want to start well and build on it in the final games.”

Deas feels there is much for Caley Thistle to build upon, after they came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw at Hamilton Accies last Friday.

He added: “We speak after every game about things, no matter the result, about how we can get better.

“Maybe we need to believe in ourselves a bit more and just go and do things instead of dwelling on it.

“We have dominated some games but we have not scored enough or a mistake has let us down but that’s football.

“Now we have to take it one game at a time and this game we need to win the battle and if we do that we will have a great chance of winning the game.”