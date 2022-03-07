Caley Thistle fan view: Cruel blow as Partick make Inverness pay for profligacy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was another evening of Friday night football for Caley Thistle which ended in defeat by Partick Thistle at Firhill.

The Harry Wraggs’ playing surface didn’t look the best and you could see in the early stages of the game that the players were struggling a bit to control a ball that was constantly bobbling all over the place.

I guess players from previous generations were better equipped to cope with these conditions as they knew it would be that way from around November onwards each season.

Old photos of mud-caked players playing in dreadful conditions fascinate me and show how much the work of our current crop of groundsmen has improved in recent years.

Even at Championship level those stadiums still with a grass surface are generally very good right through the season.

It was hardly Firhill for thrills in the first half but it was certainly interesting enough.

The home team had the better chances and would have been disappointed not to be ahead.

Juan Alegria certainly looks a great prospect and is a name to watch out for in the future.

Austin Samuels had a good opportunity after two Partick defenders collided but that was about it for the visitors who were best served by David Carson. His composure, maturity and calmness was vital for Inverness.

Billy Dodds was not slow to make changes bringing on Shane Sutherland and Joe Hardy at the break.

For a while it really made a difference and Inverness were looking the more likely side but, as has often been the case lately, there was no real cutting edge which really cost them at the end.

In its later stages it was hard to tell what way the game would go but it was Partick who somehow managed to find a winner through Kevin Holt.

It was cruel on Inverness but if you can’t put the ball in the net this will happen.