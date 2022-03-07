Caley Thistle fan view: Cruel blow as Partick make Inverness pay for profligacy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle fan view: Cruel blow as Partick make Inverness pay for profligacy

By David Sutherland
March 7, 2022, 6:00 am
Thistle's Kevin Holt speaks to Inverness' Kirk Broadfoot during the cinch Championship match between Partick Thistle and Inverness CT at Firhill.
It was another evening of Friday night football for Caley Thistle which ended in defeat by Partick Thistle at Firhill.

The Harry Wraggs’ playing surface didn’t look the best and you could see in the early stages of the game that the players were struggling a bit to control a ball that was constantly bobbling all over the place.

I guess players from previous generations were better equipped to cope with these conditions as they knew it would be that way from around November onwards each season.

Old photos of mud-caked players playing in dreadful conditions fascinate me and show how much the work of our current crop of groundsmen has improved in recent years.

Even at Championship level those stadiums still with a grass surface are generally very good right through the season.

Inverness manager Billy Dodds looks dejected after his side’s defeat by Partick Thistle. 

It was hardly Firhill for thrills in the first half but it was certainly interesting enough.

The home team had the better chances and would have been disappointed not to be ahead.

Juan Alegria certainly looks a great prospect and is a name to watch out for in the future.

Austin Samuels had a good opportunity after two Partick defenders collided but that was about it for the visitors who were best served by David Carson. His composure, maturity and calmness was vital for Inverness.

Billy Dodds was not slow to make changes bringing on Shane Sutherland and Joe Hardy at the break.

For a while it really made a difference and Inverness were looking the more likely side but, as has often been the case lately, there was no real cutting edge which really cost them at the end.

In its later stages it was hard to tell what way the game would go but it was Partick who somehow managed to find a winner through Kevin Holt.

It was cruel on Inverness but if you can’t put the ball in the net this will happen.

