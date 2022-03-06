Kirk Broadfoot concedes defeat in Caley Thistle’s Championship title push

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kirk Broadfoot has admitted defeat in Caley Thistle’s title challenge and insists they must find a winning formula in order to avoid missing out on a play-off spot.

Inverness suffered a 1-0 defeat to Partick Thistle on Friday, making it 11 matches without a victory.

With leaders Arbroath triumphing against Dunfermline on Saturday, Caley Jags are now 11 points adrift of top spot with eight games remaining.

Billy Dodds’ men have slipped to fourth place for the first time this season, and are only a point above fifth-placed Raith Rovers.

Defender Broadfoot insists Caley Thistle run the risk of missing out on any shot at promotion unless they can address their dismal form.

He said: “We need to start winning if we want to make the play-offs.

“I honestly think the league is away now. Now we need to pick up points to stay in the play-offs.

“If we don’t then we are going to miss out, after such a good season.

“I haven’t been through a run of 11 games without a win in my career.

“It doesn’t get much tougher than Arbroath, but we need to start picking up points.

“It’s a home game against the team that are sitting top of the league. If you can’t get up for that, you shouldn’t be playing football.”

Training remains upbeat according to veteran defender

Broadfoot is at a loss to explain Inverness’ recent downturn, having soared to the top of the league with seven victories from their opening round of fixtures.

He added: “It’s quite hard because the boys are actually upbeat, training is good.

“We have been playing reasonably well but there have been times when we have switched off and it has killed us.

“Partick were a bit lucky with their goal on Friday as I think they shanked the corner, but we still need to be touch tight.

“Something needs to go our way, we need a bit of luck like a scrappy goal that goes in to put us 1-0 up and give us something to hold on to.

“As I said to the boys, we try not to get too down about it as we tried not to get too high when we were flying at the beginning of the season. We have to keep a level playing field.

“The manager is such a positive guy. He will get everyone going again and we’ve just got to keep going.”

Veteran defender Broadfoot is keen to play his part in helping his younger team-mates come through their difficult period.

He added: “It is a young squad. As a professional footballer, you’ve got to deal with these things.

“I hope they go back and watch the video and see how they can learn.

“I’m certainly still doing that at 37, trying to learn and trying to help these guys.

“The young boys are doing fine. I think us experienced guys need to pull them through.

“Especially from a defensive point of view, as to concede from another set-play is difficult.

“We put so much into it. The least we should have come away with is a 0-0 but it’s not to be.”