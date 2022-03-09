Caley Thistle players can make winning difference, says ex-boss Neil McCann

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Caley Thistle players can make winning difference, says ex-boss Neil McCann

By Paul Chalk
March 9, 2022, 5:00 pm
Neil McCann.
Neil McCann.

Former Caley Thistle interim boss Neil McCann thinks the any one of the Inverness players can rise to the challenge of helping turn around their horror run.

The ex-Scotland, Rangers and Hearts winger guided the Highlanders to the brink of the Championship play-offs last season from a lowly position within just three months, with current manager Billy Dodds brought in to assist at a critical point.

With McCann moving on to other footballing work, Dodds landed the job permanently and got off to a searing start, winning seven and drawing once to set a frantic early pace at the top.

Caley Thistle interim coaching pair Neil McCann and Billy Dodds.
Billy Dodds (left) assisted Neil McCann last season.

However, a tough winter has seen them slide to fourth spot, 11 points behind leaders Arbroath, 10 adrift of Killie and five away from Partick Thistle.

They have only a one-point lead over Raith Rovers as they cling on to the last play-off berth after a winless 11-match run.

Time to take a risk on the pitch

McCann feels a strong character from within the squad can emerge as a key figure to make the difference as Arbroath visit on Saturday.

He said: “Inverness do have good players and confidence can be such a huge factor in any walk of life. No matter what job you’re in, you’ll take a safe – less risky – option.

“When I look at Inverness, you ask ‘who is the guy out there to take that risk?’ You need someone to be braver than perhaps he maybe has been of late, someone who might get a goal which will take the pressure off to help get the win.

“You need the majority of the players to be that guy. It’s not easy because I have seen it in dressing rooms, as a player and a coach or manager.

“Players might look across the dressing room and hope their team-mate might be the one to make the difference that day. What is required is the players think they will be the ones to make the difference.”

Club working hard to address slump

McCann believes there’s certainly no lack of graft as the side come close to netting wins.

He said: “It has been a tough run of results for Billy, the club and the fans to deal with.

“The effort has certainly been put in by everyone. I know when you don’t get results, you actually tend to work even harder and you can question yourself.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

“I know Billy, Barry and the other coaches will be asking ‘what more can we do to get the team to get over the hurdle and get the win’?

“I watched Friday’s game, the 1-0 loss at Partick Thistle, and I thought Billy made good substitutions at half-time and game flipped in their favour.

“It has been a feature for Inverness this season, whereby they are creating good chances then getting sucker-punched.”

