Caley Thistle players can make winning difference, says ex-boss Neil McCann

Former Caley Thistle interim boss Neil McCann thinks the any one of the Inverness players can rise to the challenge of helping turn around their horror run.

The ex-Scotland, Rangers and Hearts winger guided the Highlanders to the brink of the Championship play-offs last season from a lowly position within just three months, with current manager Billy Dodds brought in to assist at a critical point.

With McCann moving on to other footballing work, Dodds landed the job permanently and got off to a searing start, winning seven and drawing once to set a frantic early pace at the top.

However, a tough winter has seen them slide to fourth spot, 11 points behind leaders Arbroath, 10 adrift of Killie and five away from Partick Thistle.

They have only a one-point lead over Raith Rovers as they cling on to the last play-off berth after a winless 11-match run.

Time to take a risk on the pitch

McCann feels a strong character from within the squad can emerge as a key figure to make the difference as Arbroath visit on Saturday.

He said: “Inverness do have good players and confidence can be such a huge factor in any walk of life. No matter what job you’re in, you’ll take a safe – less risky – option.

“When I look at Inverness, you ask ‘who is the guy out there to take that risk?’ You need someone to be braver than perhaps he maybe has been of late, someone who might get a goal which will take the pressure off to help get the win.

“You need the majority of the players to be that guy. It’s not easy because I have seen it in dressing rooms, as a player and a coach or manager.

“Players might look across the dressing room and hope their team-mate might be the one to make the difference that day. What is required is the players think they will be the ones to make the difference.”

Club working hard to address slump

McCann believes there’s certainly no lack of graft as the side come close to netting wins.

He said: “It has been a tough run of results for Billy, the club and the fans to deal with.

“The effort has certainly been put in by everyone. I know when you don’t get results, you actually tend to work even harder and you can question yourself.

“I know Billy, Barry and the other coaches will be asking ‘what more can we do to get the team to get over the hurdle and get the win’?

“I watched Friday’s game, the 1-0 loss at Partick Thistle, and I thought Billy made good substitutions at half-time and game flipped in their favour.

“It has been a feature for Inverness this season, whereby they are creating good chances then getting sucker-punched.”