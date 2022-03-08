Only wins will do for Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds, with leaders Arbroath next up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Only wins will do for Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds, with leaders Arbroath next up

By Paul Chalk
March 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds admits there is minimal margin for error in their quest to win promotion to the Premiership.

Friday’s 1-0 defeat at Partick Thistle saw the Glasgow Jags leapfrog ICT and they will pull five points clear – with a game in hand – in third place if they defeat Queen of the South at Firhill on Tuesday night.

Inverness are in fourth position, kept there by one point by virtue of Raith Rovers crashing 4-0 at home to Ayr United at the weekend.

ICT welcome leaders Arbroath to the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday, with the Highlanders now winless in 11 games, stretching back to December 11 when they thrashed Morton 6-1 in Greenock.

Shane Sutherland scored the only goal of the game when ICT defeated Arbroath 1-0 on the first day of the season.

With just eight matches left, Dodds’ men trail Dick Campbell’s shock troops by 11 points, with second-placed Kilmarnock just one point off top spot.

ICT’s winless run consists of six draws and five defeats and Dodds knows their early season winning form has to return and remain for the run-in, with the danger of slipping out of the play-offs a genuine concern.

He said: “We need to win games. Draws are no good now. We tried to win on Friday and were caught.

“We have eight games to go and we need to win nearly every one of them because that was a sore result against Thistle.”

Spirits remain high at training

Despite the long search for victory, Dodds insists the mood in the camp is far from downbeat as feels that credit to his squad.

He said: “Everyone associates the run we’ve been on with us being down.

“The confidence was probably at times low, but training has been incredible considering the lack of wins. The mood has remained upbeat.

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds at training.

“They never get too down. I try to keep them up as I’m positive, that’s the type I am and that’s the way the group is.

“With this run you could maybe think you could struggle to get the boys winning games, or where they should be mentally. It’s not like that with this group.

“They go up to training with a smile on their face on a Monday. There have been a couple of times when I’ve had to tell them to go again, as we are not going to feel sorry for ourselves.

“We have to get on with it, but it’s not that difficult with this group.”

Character has been evident to Dodds

Dodds is keeping the faith, sure the fortunes will turn in their favour, because they’ve come ever so close to breaking their winless cycle.

He added: “There were have been times within games. We were up 1-0 against Dunfermline at half-time, and we were up 2-1 against Queen of the South here after fighting from 1-0 down.

“We have shown the character. But we have not sustained it for long enough periods within games.

“If we start sustaining it and winning a game, I think we will flourish.”

 

