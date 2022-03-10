Arbroath title talk may turn heat on leaders for Inverness clash, says Neil McCann

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath title talk may turn heat on leaders for Inverness clash, says Neil McCann

By Paul Chalk
March 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Neil McCann, who was interim Inverness manager last season.
Neil McCann, who was interim Inverness manager last season.

Neil McCann reckons a shift in focus at Caley Thistle and Arbroath makes for a fascinating Championship clash in the Highland capital this Saturday.

The former interim Inverness boss, who drove the side from the lower reaches to the brink of the play-offs last season, believes renewed targets might just crank pressure on the visiting leaders and take the heat off under-pressure ICT.

Friday’s 1-0 loss at Partick Thistle makes it 11 matches without victory for Billy Dodds’ players, who are in fourth position, five points now behind the Glasgow Jags, who pulled further clear with a 1-0 win against Queen of the South on Tuesday.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell after his side’s 1-0 win at Inverness in October.

Arbroath’s tense 1-0 weekend win over John Hughes’ Dunfermline Athletic kept the part-timers in first spot, one point clear of Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock, with eight games to go.

Caley Jags boss Dodds was brought in to assist McCann last season and the duo, aided by Barry Wilson and Ryan Esson, worked wonders as the team found form, with John Robertson taking time out for personal reasons.

How will Arbroath handle title talk?

McCann knows the majority of the current group better than anyone outside the Caledonian Stadium and he says Campbell declaring that his team will be going for the title now, having played down such talk before now, could be a game-changer. How will Arbroath handle it?

McCann said: “Dick Campbell has changed the narrative. Suddenly he came out and said they’re going for the title. What impact will that have on his players?

“Without question, that changes the pressure valve. All of a sudden, they are no longer little Arbroath under the radar, happy to be going along nicely. They are title contenders.

“Their players have to deal with that on Saturday. They’re coming to Inverness now with a different mindset. Arbroath are title-winners in-waiting.

“I read Kirk Broadfoot’s comments this week about the title maybe being out of reach for Inverness. That’s also a different mindset for them because their target is to finish in the play-off positions.

“That might just alleviate the pressure of their shoulders. They’re no longer chasing the title.

“I still fully believe Inverness remain big players in this division this season. After a terrible run, they are still in a play-off position.

“All other clubs up there should be aware that, despite going 11 games without winning, if Inverness catch fire again now, they’re a real threat to secure a play-off position.

“I’m really looking forward to the game on Saturday. No harm to Dick and his players, but I hope my old club get a result – that’s where my loyalties lie. I believe in their players and Doddsy and the management team.”

Beating Arbroath would be massive

McCann, who ruled himself out of taking the job on permanently last summer, is confident Caley Thistle would benefit from far more than just winning three points should they beat Arbroath at the weekend.

He said: “There is no better time for Inverness to try and get the win than against the league leaders. Dick Campbell and his players have had an unbelievable season. They have been a sensation.

Neil McCann, Barry Wilson and Billy Dodds at Caley Thistle.
Neil McCann, Barry Wilson and Billy Dodds on the sidelines for Caley Thistle last season.

“But what a time for Inverness to send out a message to your own group, your own supporters, to show they’ve just beaten the league leaders and the hoodoo, the winless run, is broken.

“To use a horse-racing analogy, you don’t win the race or get in the finishing positions at the start of the race.

“It’s all about the end of the race and I believe Inverness have got the full capabilities.

“Billy is the man who is capable of getting this team going again. The players have to take responsibility.”

