Arbroath title talk may turn heat on leaders for Inverness clash, says Neil McCann

Neil McCann reckons a shift in focus at Caley Thistle and Arbroath makes for a fascinating Championship clash in the Highland capital this Saturday.

The former interim Inverness boss, who drove the side from the lower reaches to the brink of the play-offs last season, believes renewed targets might just crank pressure on the visiting leaders and take the heat off under-pressure ICT.

Friday’s 1-0 loss at Partick Thistle makes it 11 matches without victory for Billy Dodds’ players, who are in fourth position, five points now behind the Glasgow Jags, who pulled further clear with a 1-0 win against Queen of the South on Tuesday.

Arbroath’s tense 1-0 weekend win over John Hughes’ Dunfermline Athletic kept the part-timers in first spot, one point clear of Derek McInnes’ Kilmarnock, with eight games to go.

Caley Jags boss Dodds was brought in to assist McCann last season and the duo, aided by Barry Wilson and Ryan Esson, worked wonders as the team found form, with John Robertson taking time out for personal reasons.

How will Arbroath handle title talk?

McCann knows the majority of the current group better than anyone outside the Caledonian Stadium and he says Campbell declaring that his team will be going for the title now, having played down such talk before now, could be a game-changer. How will Arbroath handle it?

McCann said: “Dick Campbell has changed the narrative. Suddenly he came out and said they’re going for the title. What impact will that have on his players?

“Without question, that changes the pressure valve. All of a sudden, they are no longer little Arbroath under the radar, happy to be going along nicely. They are title contenders.

“Their players have to deal with that on Saturday. They’re coming to Inverness now with a different mindset. Arbroath are title-winners in-waiting.

“I read Kirk Broadfoot’s comments this week about the title maybe being out of reach for Inverness. That’s also a different mindset for them because their target is to finish in the play-off positions.

“That might just alleviate the pressure of their shoulders. They’re no longer chasing the title.

“I still fully believe Inverness remain big players in this division this season. After a terrible run, they are still in a play-off position.

“All other clubs up there should be aware that, despite going 11 games without winning, if Inverness catch fire again now, they’re a real threat to secure a play-off position.

“I’m really looking forward to the game on Saturday. No harm to Dick and his players, but I hope my old club get a result – that’s where my loyalties lie. I believe in their players and Doddsy and the management team.”

Beating Arbroath would be massive

McCann, who ruled himself out of taking the job on permanently last summer, is confident Caley Thistle would benefit from far more than just winning three points should they beat Arbroath at the weekend.

He said: “There is no better time for Inverness to try and get the win than against the league leaders. Dick Campbell and his players have had an unbelievable season. They have been a sensation.

“But what a time for Inverness to send out a message to your own group, your own supporters, to show they’ve just beaten the league leaders and the hoodoo, the winless run, is broken.

“To use a horse-racing analogy, you don’t win the race or get in the finishing positions at the start of the race.

“It’s all about the end of the race and I believe Inverness have got the full capabilities.

“Billy is the man who is capable of getting this team going again. The players have to take responsibility.”