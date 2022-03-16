Caley Thistle keeper Cammy Mackay targets perfectly-timed play-off push like Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cammy Mackay insists Caley Thistle remain bang on target to achieve their target this season in the Championship.

And the goalkeeper suggests following Dundee’s route to the Premiership is not beyond Inverness as they enter their final seven fixtures of a roller-coaster campaign.

The Highlanders head to Kirkcaldy on Saturday to tackle Raith Rovers, the side they are most likely to be fighting with to secure the fourth and final promotion play-off position.

🔜 This Saturday we travel to Stark's Park to face Raith Rovers Match Info 👉 https://t.co/yQz8EsVibz pic.twitter.com/Q5RIcTKNQQ — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 14, 2022

ICT ended their three-month wait for a win in some style at the weekend when they defeated Arbroath 3-0, while Rovers ended the same torrid period by winning 1-0 at Queen of the South.

It means the Caley Jags hold on to fourth spot, retaining a one-point cushion over John McGlynn’s Fifers.

A searing start to this season had people tipping Caley Thistle for the title, but a largely winless winter saw them slide out of contention.

Under James McPake, Dundee came from nowhere last term to finish the regular campaign on an eight-game unbeaten run which took them into the play-offs where they were victorious, seeing off Raith and Kilmarnock to secure promotion.

Mackay, who has played four successive matches, admits a shot at the title was always beyond their own expectations, but reckons a repeat of Dundee’s strong finish is still possible to achieve ultimate success come May.

The 25-year-old said: “In the majority of seasons, our main aim is to ensure we get into the promotion play-offs.

“People talk about us winning the league, which is fine – but, as a team, our aim to always reach the play-offs.

“If you look at Dundee last season, they hit form at the right time and that took them up to the Premiership and hopefully that might happen to us.

“If we can get the win, the confidence will rise and, if we are in the play-offs, it will give us the boost to kick on.”

🔴🔵 Reece McAlear finished off this great move from the Caley Jags on Saturday 👏 Listen and you can hear co-commentator Ross Tokely applauded the move! pic.twitter.com/gIgUqA8yRl — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 14, 2022

Plenty on the line at Stark’s Park

With games running out, a chance to open up a four-point advantage by winning this weekend is a massive incentive, with a defeat knocking Inverness down to fifth should that happen.

Mackay said: “Raith is another big one. Stark’s Park is a hard place to go.

“We’re two teams who have not been in the best of form, so we know what’s at stake as we both try and get into the play-offs.

“Every team is fighting for something. For example, Morton, since they’ve had a managerial change with Dougie Imrie coming in, have been on a good run of form and have been turning things around.

“For a long time, there was such a gap between the top half and the bottom five. Now, though, different teams down the bottom are making a run for it.”

Tight contests in the Championship

A difficult run, which began for ICT in mid-December, gradually dragged the Caley Jags below Arbroath, Kilmarnock and then Partick Thistle in the league.

Mackay felt the form was the reverse of what they had been dishing out to opponents in the opening weeks.

He added: “We got off to a flying start by winning four games in a row 1-0. Recently, teams have been beating us by one goal, just nicking a goal or it’s been finishing 1-1.

“Before, we were scoring first and holding on for the win. Now, we’re conceding first and having to go for the equaliser.

“We have seven games left now and we know what we need to do. We have to go for it and leave nothing in the tank.”

Determined to retain starting spot

Illness to regular keeper Mark Ridgers opened the door for Mackay to grasp his chance between the sticks.

He’s shone with some big stops in recent matches and he admits only strong performances can earn him starting spots on a weekly basis against a direct rival he has plenty of respect for.

He said: “It’s been nice to play recently. I have definitely waited a while for it.

“As a goalkeeper, you have to be ready to all times. You never know what’s around the corner, so you just keep training right, ensuring you’re ready.

“The opportunity has come along for me and I am really enjoying it.

“You only have that one position and you have to battle for it. I have always said, I have to utmost respect for Mark, who over the past few seasons has been brilliant for this club.

“That’s why it has been so difficult for me to break into the team. I know I have to take my chance and try to match his high performances to try and put him under a wee bit of pressure.

“There is healthy competition between us and we’re good friends. We are pushing one another to be the best we can be.”