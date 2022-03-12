Shackles come off as Caley Thistle sweep to victory in the sun against Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle posted their first win in 12 games as they turned on the style to defeat high-flying Arbroath 3-0.

The result, allied with Raith Rovers’ 1-0 at Queen of the South, means ICT are one point clear of the Kirkcaldy side and in fourth position ahead of these rivals meeting in Fife next weekend.

Early goals from Shane Sutherland and Reece McAlear had Inverness in a strong position within the first 12 minutes.

A cool Billy Mckay goal in the second half completed a great day for the Highlanders.

The Angus team began the day in second spot after Kilmarnock’s impressive 3-1 victory against derby hosts Ayr United last night.

Their title charge had slowed down lately with four straight league draws followed by a long-awaited win when they saw off Dunfermline Athletic 1-0 last week.

The Lichties, whether they win the title or not, are on course for their best season ever and have become the first part-time club to remain in the second-tier for three successive years.

Inverness were seeking their first victory since swiping Morton away 6-1 in mid-December, with their last game being a 1-0 defeat at Partick Thistle eight nights ago.

Home boss Billy Dodds made two changes from that Firhill clash, with Sutherland and Joe Hardy in for Sam Pearson and Austin Samuels, who dropped to the bench.

The visitors welcomed back Craig Wighton, with Jason Thomson also starting, and Bobby Linn named as a substitute and Liam Henderson out.

Swift early double puts ICT in control

Caley Thistle could not have dreamed of a better start as Sutherland hit the net after just five minutes.

The striker pounced in the box to guide home a superb in-swinging corner from Aaron Doran. That was goal number eight of the campaign for the experienced forward.

Arbroath had barely time to recover when they found themselves two down.

Smart play down the right saw David Carson and Doran link up and the former fed the ball to McAlear, who raced through and finished with style.

Arbroath are near the top for a reason and they almost drew level on 20 minutes and joint-top Championship scorer Michael McKenna was close to making it 14 goals, but his low shot bounced off the left post, with keeper Cammy Mackay beaten.

Campbell’s team were knocking at the door as the first half progressed, winning several set-pieces, but not finding a way through. The manager’s frustration on the sidelines led to a yellow card being shown to him by referee Euan Anderson.

Red card for Arbroath boss Campbell

After the break, Campbell seemingly annoyed the whistler again and was shown a red card, with his move to the stand cheered by the home fans.

The Angus men were pressing and were unlucky when McKenna’s angled drive was blocked for a corner.

Inverness responded with a swift move from Hardy and he cut the ball across for skipper Sean Welsh, but his 20-yarder flew over the top.

On 68 minutes, the game was all but over when a chipped pass from Sutherland picked out Mckay and he supplied a low finish past Gaston.

No one would have imaged a scoreline like this, given the background ahead of kick-off.

Next weekend, ICT face a testing clash against play-off rivals Raith Rovers in Kirkcaldy, while Arbroath welcome Ayr United to Gayfield.

HOW THEY LINED UP

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-2) – Mackay 6, Welsh 6, Deas 6, Devine 6, Carson 6, Mckay 6 (Pearson 84), Doran 7 (Harper 59), Sutherland 7, Broadfoot 6 (Duffy 59), Hardy 6 (Walsh 72), McAlear 7. Subs not used: Ridgers (GK), Duffy, Harper, Chalmers, Samuels, Hyde.

ARBROATH (4-1-4-1) – Gaston 6, Thomson 6, Colin Hamilton 6, Little 6, O’Brien 6, Gold 6 (Low 68), McKenna 7 (Linn 68), Stewart 6 (Craigen 68), Chris Hamilton 6 (Ford 75), Wighton 6 (Bakare 75), Jack Hamilton 6. Subs not used: Antell (GK), Hilson, Donnelly.

Referee – Euan Anderson.

Attendance – 2149.

Man of the match – Shane Sutherland.