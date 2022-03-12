Shackles come off as Caley Thistle sweep to victory in the sun against Arbroath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shackles come off as Caley Thistle sweep to victory in the sun against Arbroath

By Paul Chalk
March 12, 2022, 4:53 pm Updated: March 12, 2022, 7:22 pm
Reece McAlear celebrates after making it 2-0 to ICT.
Caley Thistle posted their first win in 12 games as they turned on the style to defeat high-flying Arbroath 3-0.

The result, allied with Raith Rovers’ 1-0 at Queen of the South, means ICT are one point clear of the Kirkcaldy side and in fourth position ahead of these rivals meeting in Fife next weekend.

Early goals from Shane Sutherland and Reece McAlear had Inverness in a strong position within the first 12 minutes.

A cool Billy Mckay goal in the second half completed a great day for the Highlanders.

The Angus team began the day in second spot after Kilmarnock’s impressive 3-1 victory against derby hosts Ayr United last night.

Shane Sutherland races away after opening the scoring.

Their title charge had slowed down lately with four straight league draws followed by a long-awaited win when they saw off Dunfermline Athletic 1-0 last week.

The Lichties, whether they win the title or not, are on course for their best season ever and have become the first part-time club to remain in the second-tier for three successive years.

Inverness were seeking their first victory since swiping Morton away 6-1 in mid-December, with their last game being a 1-0 defeat at Partick Thistle eight nights ago.

Home boss Billy Dodds made two changes from that Firhill clash, with Sutherland and Joe Hardy in for Sam Pearson and Austin Samuels, who dropped to the bench.

The visitors welcomed back Craig Wighton, with Jason Thomson also starting, and Bobby Linn named as a substitute and Liam Henderson out.

Swift early double puts ICT in control

Caley Thistle could not have dreamed of a better start as Sutherland hit the net after just five minutes.

Reece McAlear scores to makes it 2-0.

The striker pounced in the box to guide home a superb in-swinging corner from Aaron Doran. That was goal number eight of the campaign for the experienced forward.

Arbroath had barely time to recover when they found themselves two down.

Smart play down the right saw David Carson and Doran link up and the former fed the ball to McAlear, who raced through and finished with style.

Arbroath are near the top for a reason and they almost drew level on 20 minutes and joint-top Championship scorer Michael McKenna was close to making it 14 goals, but his low shot bounced off the left post, with keeper Cammy Mackay beaten.

Campbell’s team were knocking at the door as the first half progressed, winning several set-pieces, but not finding a way through. The manager’s frustration on the sidelines led to a yellow card being shown to him by referee Euan Anderson.

Red card for Arbroath boss Campbell

After the break, Campbell seemingly annoyed the whistler again and was shown a red card, with his move to the stand cheered by the home fans.

The Angus men were pressing and were unlucky when McKenna’s angled drive was blocked for a corner.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell was sent to the stand.

Inverness responded with a swift move from Hardy and he cut the ball across for skipper Sean Welsh, but his 20-yarder flew over the top.

On 68 minutes, the game was all but over when a chipped pass from Sutherland picked out Mckay and he supplied a low finish past Gaston.

No one would have imaged a scoreline like this, given the background ahead of kick-off.

Next weekend, ICT face a testing clash against play-off rivals Raith Rovers in Kirkcaldy, while Arbroath welcome Ayr United to Gayfield.

HOW THEY LINED UP

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-2) – Mackay 6, Welsh 6, Deas 6, Devine 6, Carson 6, Mckay 6 (Pearson 84), Doran 7 (Harper 59), Sutherland 7, Broadfoot 6 (Duffy 59), Hardy 6 (Walsh 72), McAlear 7. Subs not used: Ridgers (GK), Duffy, Harper, Chalmers, Samuels, Hyde.

ARBROATH (4-1-4-1) – Gaston 6, Thomson 6, Colin Hamilton 6, Little 6, O’Brien 6, Gold 6 (Low 68), McKenna 7 (Linn 68), Stewart 6 (Craigen 68), Chris Hamilton 6 (Ford 75), Wighton 6 (Bakare 75), Jack Hamilton 6. Subs not used: Antell (GK), Hilson, Donnelly.

Referee – Euan Anderson.

Attendance – 2149.

Man of the match – Shane Sutherland.

