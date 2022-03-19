Caley Thistle striker Joe Hardy aims to be nightmare for rival defenders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Caley Thistle striker Joe Hardy aims to be nightmare for rival defenders

By Paul Chalk
March 19, 2022, 6:00 am
Joe Hardy, right, battles for possession with Arbroath's Chris Hamilton.
Joe Hardy aims to follow Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds’ lead by being a nightmare for rival defenders.

The on-loan forward from Accrington Stanley has broken into the team in the past fortnight as ICT aim to secure a top-four Championship finish.

They are in fourth position, one point ahead of this afternoon’s hosts Raith Rovers.

Both sides ended their three-month waits for league wins last weekend, with ICT impressively dispatching Arbroath 3-0 and Rovers winning 1-0 at Queen of the South, despite a number of absentees.

Hardy made many people sit up and notice when he came off the bench and caused Partick Thistle problems, albeit in a 1-0 loss at Firhill.

The 23-year-old former Liverpool fringe player’s high pressing game was a key weapon for Dodds in his playing days.

The ex-Scotland, Aberdeen and Rangers striker was known for putting in full shifts and being a menace to opponents.

Hardy hopes he can also rise to the challenge in these last seven league encounters, starting at Stark’s Park.

He said: “This league is physical and that’s what I want. The standard in training is not too dissimilar to what I’m used to, so I’m really enjoying it.

Caley Jags forward Joe Hardy.

“I’ve settled in well and all the lads have been great. The intensity of the training is really good. I’ve got my fitness back up and got a start on Saturday, so I want to kick on. I’m enjoying it and want to kick on.

“It’s a different league and a different way of playing. I’ve been getting about and trying to be a nuisance for defenders.”

Players proved to be winners at last

When Hardy came on against Partick, alongside Shane Sutherland, the Caley Jags perked up in the second half, only to be undone by a late goal.

However, Dodds pitched those finishing players in against Dick Campbell’s high-fliers and they got the job done last week.

Hardy reckons the side showed against Partick that a big performance was within them.

He said: “It was a big game at Partick, but the way we turned in a better performance in that second half was really good.

“We kept the same team which finished that game for the Arbroath match on Saturday and we showed we can win these big games.”

Sinking Arbroath was ‘massive’ win

Beating a team as strong as Arbroath in the manner they did, Hardy believes, shows Inverness can be fearless ahead of this crunch run-in clash as they set off for Kirkcaldy.

He added: “It was massive last Saturday. It was exactly what we needed because our confidence was a bit low.

“We knew we could pull off a result like that and it’s good it’s come and we can push on to our next game on Saturday.

“It shows we can beat anyone in this league. We’re up there with the best in the league and we’re looking to get promoted.

“Our confidence is back up and we believe we can go and get a result. Raith are the only team who can nick the play-off place from us, so we’re ready for it.”

Hardy ‘fit and ready’ for action

Hardy suffered a calf injury when he was at Accrington last summer and made his return to the fold after surgery in November.

The loan opportunity in the New Year to come to the north of Scotland to get some competitive action fitted well and he’s feeling stronger by the week.

He said: “When I came here, I wasn’t fully match-fit, so – thanks to the intensity of the training and the game time I’ve had – I’ve built that back up.

“Hopefully the gaffer can trust me to start games now. I feel fit and ready.”

