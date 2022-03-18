We’re in three-way fight for two play-off spots, says Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

We’re in three-way fight for two play-off spots, says Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson

By Paul Chalk
March 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Barry Wilson, left, with ICT head coach Billy Dodds.
Barry Wilson, left, with ICT head coach Billy Dodds.

Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson believes it’s a three-way tussle for just two play-off positions in the Championship.

Fourth-placed Inverness head to Kirkcaldy on Saturday, one point ahead of their hosts in the battle to finish in the top four.

Second-placed Arbroath, who lost 3-0 in the Highlands last week, are two points behind leaders Kilmarnock and six points ahead of third-placed Partick Thistle, who have a game in hand.

The Glasgow Jags are just two points clear of ICT after losing 2-1 at Morton last weekend.

It, therefore, looks like Killie and Arbroath will contest the title in the final run-in, with Partick, Caley Thistle and Raith scrapping to ensure they’re not the side missing out on a chance at promotion through the play-offs after a long, hard season.

Inverness and Raith both won their first league matches in three months last Saturday.

While Billy Dodds’ side were taking care of Arbroath, a weakened Raith team won 1-0 at Queen of the South.

Former Rovers player Wilson is well aware of how big a match this is going to be at Stark’s Park.

He said: “They are all important games, but it looks like Raith, ourselves and Partick are fighting for two places. We have played Partick, so this is huge.

“Three points would go a long way to secure a play-off place. It won’t be the be all and end all, but a win would definitely put us in the driving seat.

“Like Raith are, we’re looking to follow on from a win last weekend.

“It has been a strange one, because ourselves and Raith were going very well at the start of the season then both went through a bad run at exactly the same time, then both picked up wins on Saturday just before we play one another.

“Hopefully it will be a good game and we can put on the same kind of performance as last week.

“We know it won’t be easy, but we have a good record against Raith and we hope that continues.”

Inverness have lost just five of 33 fixtures against the Fifers, with their last league defeat against them being in October 2000.

Rovers, though, have won cup contests against ICT, including this season when they were shoot-out winners in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The team which ends up as Championship runners-up will play the winners of the third v fourth play-off. The victors will then meet the Premiership’s second-bottom side with the opportunity to gain promotion to the top-flight.

Illness at Rovers as ICT stay focused

There has been a sickness bug sweeping through the Kirkcaldy club this week and last, with Raith boss John McGlynn assessing daily who might make the trip north this weekend.

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn.

Wilson admits doing homework on their opponents has been challenging, although he insists their main focus is on their own preparation.

He added: “We have watched them in the last two or three games, there was big changes last week, positional and personnel and it is hard to take anything from that, it depends who is going to be back.

“They had a good result at Dumfries. After 11 games without a win, that might make John’s job a bit harder.

“We can’t affect that and we can look at it, but we won’t spend too much time worrying about it, because it will be about what our boys do.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]