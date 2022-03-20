Caley Thistle Women’s boss Karen Mason backs team to trouble leaders Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle Women’s boss Karen Mason backs team to trouble leaders Montrose

By Paul Chalk
March 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 20, 2022, 11:55 am
Inverness Caley Thistle Women.
Inverness Caley Thistle Women.

Karen Mason is calling on her fired-up Caley Thistle team to dish out the first defeat of the season to Championship North leaders Montrose this Sunday.

The Angus side are closing in on the title, with a five-point advantage over East Fife and a game in hand. 

They are 17 points clear of Inverness, who are fourth in the table, although manager Mason has reasons to believe that gulf, in reality, shouldn’t be so wide.

Although the first meeting between the teams back in September ended in a 6-2 defeat, there was a marked improvement two midweeks ago when it was 3-1 to Montrose at Links Park.

Three set-piece goals were Inverness’ downfall in that latest fixture and Mason is confident her side can rise to the challenge when they get going at Millburn Academy at 12.30pm.

She said: “We were a lot closer to Montrose than last time around.

“They have only conceded six goals in the league this season and we’ve scored half of them.

“If we can get our defensive display right, I am confident we can cause them problems going forward.

Caley Thistle women’s team manager Karen Mason.

“We would like to ruin their unbeaten run as well as get three points on Sunday. I feel we’re closer to them than the table suggests in terms of our performances.

“Being able to prove that and get three points by taking a win off them would be even better.”

Goal spree saw off Buchan on Sunday

Montrose have racked up big scorelines recently, beating Dundee West 9-0 and 19-0, Westdyke 10-0 and Grampian 12-0, so it’s clear ICT have been the most competitive against them by some distance lately.

Caley Thistle will be on a high after their rousing 8-0 rout at Buchan last weekend.

Mason was delighted by their clinical and focused display, adding: “Although Buchan were perhaps not at their best, the football we played was of a high standard, which was really pleasing.

“It was a good team performance all-round.”

Inverness are without Charlotte Arrowsmith, Lauren Donald and Abbey Ross for Sunday’s showdown against Montrose.

