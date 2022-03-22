Play-off focus can aid Caley Thistle as they target Premiership return, says legend James Vincent

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish-Cup hero James Vincent reckons Caley Thistle ruling out their title chances to focus on the play-offs could help them return to the top-flight.

Ahead of the recent 3-0 rout of Championship-winning contenders Arbroath, there was an appreciation from head coach Billy Dodds and defender Kirk Broadfoot that they were probably too far behind to aim for top spot.

At that point, the Inverness side were 11 successive games without a victory, with Partick Thistle overtaking them as they caught up on their backlog of fixtures.

Vincent, who netted ICT’s famous winner against Falkirk in the 2015 cup final at Hampden, is at National League North side Hereford Town, who are also pressing for a place in the promotion play-offs in their division.

Realistic aims can help ICT focus

And he believes being realistic about their targets with now just six games left could serve them well as they aim to go up via the play-offs, most likely at the expense of Raith Rovers.

The 32-year-old said: “Until a few months ago, Caley Thistle were in the thick of it for the title.

“It’s a league and club I’ve got a huge affiliation with and I still have friends up in Inverness, so I have been watching their progress really closely.

“Sometimes in football, you can’t out your finger on why the strong results tail off. You need to try and be consistent, stick to your game plan and deliver what your manager wants and hopefully you can turn it around.

“With games running out, the title is not really there for them now. On the flipside, it gives the club an idea of where they need to be.

“You don’t want to be there – the play-offs are tough, but you do get your head around it and understand what it takes.

“When you’re in the title mix and you don’t quite make it at the end of the season, it can be more gut-wrenching, so for Caley Thistle to realise now the play-offs is what they’re going for, you can go full steam ahead.

“You can then focus on the results to try and get promoted.”

Yogi return will be tough test for ICT

The former midfield star, who had two spells at the Highland club, knows all about the boss of Caley Thistle’s next opponents.

John Hughes was Vincent’s manager at Inverness when the club won the Scottish Cup seven years ago and finished third in the Premiership.

Hughes is now aiming to pull Dunfermline Athletic away from trouble at the foot of the Championship and he returns to the Caledonian Stadium this Saturday.

Vincent, who had loan spells at the Pars while in Scotland, appreciates the pressure is on both teams to ensure they get the victory.

He added: “At the back end of the season, there is something at stake in every fixture.

“While every game is important, it’s at this stage where it really becomes crucial in terms of where you’re going to finish.

“Yogi will make sure every one of his players gives everything as they aim to stay up. He has a tough job as it is.

“He’s brought players in and they need time to gel, but every point matters and it could be a tough one for Inverness on Saturday.”

Caley Jags would love to join Staggies

Play-maker Vincent, who joined ICT from Kidderminster in 2011, acknowledges to progress of north rivals Ross County as they rose from bottom to top six contention in the Premiership this season.

The ICT legend believes Inverness can follow County’s lead and try to win their place back in the level they played at most recently until 2017.

He said: “It shows clubs of a similar size can compete well in the Premiership.

“Caley Thistle have shown that in the not-too-distant past, of course. You have to ensure you get everything right behind the scenes and then the rest takes cares of itself.

“Sometimes you just need a good group, and a little bit of luck, and you fly. That’s what we had.

“Ross County clearly have a platform which is clearly working for them now. I’m still friends with Jordan White, who is doing fantastic at County.

“Even though Ross County are your rivals, it is good for the Highlands to see them do so well.

“If Caley Thistle can return to that level, sooner rather than later then it would be fantastic for everyone in the area. They have done it before and there is no reason why they can’t do it again.”