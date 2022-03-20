‘Special’ victory can inspire Caley Thistle’s promotion push, says head coach Billy Dodds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds is urging his Caley Thistle promotion-hunters to raise their game further after sealing a ‘special’ 3-2 Championship victory against play-off rivals Raith Rovers.

The Kirkcaldy side were on course for their first league win over ICT since 2000, but vitally they would have overtaken the Highlanders and joined Partick Thistle on the 45-point mark, leaving Inverness in fifth spot.

However, it’s ICT now in third position as a result of this stirring outcome.

A 2-1 lead for the 10-men hosts with two minutes left had Dodds’ side on the brink, but a determination to storm back was rewarded with a double from on-loan Dundee United forward Logan Chalmers.

With Partick Thistle thumped 4-0 by Hamilton, ICT nipped one point in front of them into third spot and four points clear of Raith thanks to this win in Fife, with Rovers staying fifth.

Partick can get back in front of Inverness if they defeat Dunfermline on Tuesday. All teams will then have just six matches left.

Injuries and red cards hurt Rovers

The last-gasp drama was salt in the wounds for John McGlynn’s players. They lost goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald and defender Christophe Berra to injury in the first half.

Their skipper Kyle Benedictus was red-carded with 20 minutes left for a strong challenge on Kirk Broadfoot, which sparked a face-to-face confrontation between the pair.

Broadfoot was booked for his reaction, but the home camp were furious with whistler Colin Steven for flashing the red card.

After Chalmers’ stoppage time winner, Rovers – who were down in numbers in general due to a sickness bug – was reduced to nine men when Ben Williamson was sent off for a second booking, for an illegal foul on Reece McAlear.

Having ended an 11-game, three-month winless run, when ICT saw off Arbroath 3-0 a week ago, Raith’s 1-0 victory at Queen of the South also gave them a lift after an identical horror spell.

Two last-gasp goals sealed points

Head coach Dodds, who felt both red cards were merited, wants to see his men be inspired by this gutsy victory.

He said: “We have to ensure we are spurred on by this and do things properly. We have to ensure we win big games to make sure we’re in those play-offs.

“We’re capable against most teams in this league when we’re at it.

“I’ve done quite a bit in the game, but that game was right up there. To be 2-1 down with two minutes to go then get the win with two late goals was special. Hopefully it inspires us to get into the play-offs.

“I’m happy for the players. There are times when you don’t play well, but we’re always competitive, even when we’re losing games.”

Rovers respond to Sutherland’s goal

After a bright opening at both ends, Raith opened the scoring when a corner was not dealt with an Aidan Connolly guided a low shot past keeper Cammy MacKay, which he will feel he should have saved.

A double save from home keeper Jamie MacDonald denied Joe Hardy and Shane Sutherland just ahead of him being injured in a collision with Aaron Doran.

His replacement Robbie Thomson was barely on before he was picking the ball out of the net after Shane Sutherland knocked home from an Aaron Doran corner, similar to his goal against Arbroath seven days before.

The Caley Jags were lifted, but soon trailed once more when, from a smart move on the right, man of the match Matej Poplatnik supplied to cool finish beyond MacKay.

Tempers fray with points on the line

The teams went toe-to-toe in the second half, with Raith having the best of the chances, but too many fouls threatened to spoil it, with plenty on the line.

The hosts coped well with losing their captain after his altercation with Broadfoot and it seemed like they’d be moving into fourth place at their opponents’ expense.

However, Chalmers became the hero with a cracking vital brace. The first came from a McAlear corner and his deflected shot had too much on it for Thomson to stop.

Rovers were reeling at this blow, but more was to follow as Chalmers steered home the winner after Broadfoot teed him up.

HOW THEY LINED UP

RAITH ROVERS (4-4-2) – MacDonald 6 (Thomson 23), Musonda 6, Berra 5 (Tumility 37), Benedictus 7, Connolly 7, Stanton 6, Varian 6, Williamson 6, Mackie 6, Ross 6 (Matthews 73), Poplatnik 7 (Dick 73). Subs not used: Zanatta, Arnott, Young.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1) – Mackay 6, Welsh 6, Deas 6, Devine 6 (Harper 66), Carson 6, Mckay 6, Doran 6 (Chalmers 66), Sutherland 6 (Walsh 77), Broadfoot 6, Hardy 6 (Samuels 54), McAlear 6. Subs not used: Ridgers (GK), Duffy, Pearson, Hyde.

Referee – Colin Steven.

Attendance – 1591.

Man of the match – Matej Poplatnik.