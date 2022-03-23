‘Competitive’ Caley Thistle ready to turn up heat for play-offs, says head coach Billy Dodds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Competitive’ Caley Thistle ready to turn up heat for play-offs, says head coach Billy Dodds

By Paul Chalk
March 23, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 23, 2022, 11:51 am
Inverness CT head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds is backing his men to rise to the challenge in the Championship after two successive wins breathed fresh life into their promotion push.

A three-month spell without a victory ended two weeks ago in some style when they swept to a 3-0 home win against genuine title contenders Arbroath, who now trail Kilmarnock by two points with six games to go.

The Inverness team followed that impressive display by scoring a sensational last-gasp 3-2 win at Raith Rovers on Saturday to haul them four points clear of their hosts and kept them within the play-off zone. 

With two minutes left, against 10-man Raith, it seemed as if ICT were heading for their first league loss against Rovers since 2000.

However, on-loan Dundee United forward, substitute Logan Chalmers guided home two late goals to seal an unlikely Stark’s Park win.

Dodds hopes side are ‘spurred on’

Dodds, who admits the manner of the victory was ‘special’, feels the way his team have never been outclassed, even in their barren spell, gives him hope they can secure a play-off position.

He said: “We have to ensure we are spurred on by Saturday’s win and do things properly. We have to ensure we win big games to make sure we’re in those play-offs.

“We’re capable against most teams in this league when we’re at it.

“We had a great run at the start of the season, then a wee spurt in the middle when we won three on the trot, then we had our bad spell.

“As I always said, it wasn’t 11 straight defeats. We got some points within that which could be important. Now, we’ve won two on the bounce.

“We take confidence, but we have to play better than we did in the second half on Saturday. We appreciate that.

“No one will take away the dogged determination from this team. That’s what it took at the weekend.

“Nobody has beaten us by a goal all season, so we’ve been competitive every time and maybe chucked away a few points. We got our rub of the green on Saturday and these boys found a way.”

Caley Thistle’s Aaron Doran, right, competes for the ball with Raith’s Ethan Ross.

Three-way fight for play-off places

With six fixtures of the regular season remaining, it’s clear the fight for the title is between Derek McInnes’ Killie and Dick Campbell’s part-time stars Arbroath.

However, there’s little between Partick, Inverness and Raith for two of the three play-off berths and Dodds is not ruling anything out in these closing weeks.

He added: “It’s a big turnaround. It’s a big time in the season. There is still plenty of football to go.

“There is still a long way to go and Raith are not out of it either. They were great, even with 10 men when they worked their socks off.”

