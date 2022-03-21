Logan Chalmers ready to play vital role in Caley Thistle’s crunch run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Logan Chalmers ready to play vital role in Caley Thistle’s crunch run-in

By Paul Chalk
March 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 21, 2022, 11:03 am
Logan Chalmers, right, with Caley Thistle team-mate David Carson after the 3-2 win at Raith Rovers.
Caley Thistle match-winner Logan Chalmers reckons he can kick on after his priceless double in Kirkcaldy shot the Highlanders third in the Championship.

Having switched north on loan in January from Dundee United in search of much-needed game time, the 21-year-old stepped off the bench on Saturday with ICT trailing 2-1 at Raith Rovers.

The hosts were poised to move ahead of Inverness into a play-off position, but Logan hit goals in the 89th minute and stoppage-time to secure a thrilling 3-2 win.

With Partick Thistle hammered 4-0 at home by Hamilton, the victors surged into third spot, although the Glasgow Jags tackle rock bottom Dunfermline Athletic on Tuesday night, so could overtake them.

Caley Thistle’s two-goal match-winner Logan Chalmers.

The comeback victory, however, moves Billy Dodds’ team four points clear of Raith with six games to go for the coveted top-four play-off spots up for grabs.

Chalmers first goals in Inverness colours were worth the wait, but he hopes he can prove his value to the team after being snapped up for this loan spell by Dodds.

He said: “Not too many opportunities have fallen at my feet, but it’s about patience and two chances came on Saturday. It was worth the wait.

“The manager knew when he took me up here my confidence was a bit low with the lack of games.

“This is all I needed – I do it in training and I back myself as I know that I’m capable of doing that on a regular basis.

“When the first one went in, you could see the confidence I had to take on the second one and, luckily enough for me, it’s gone in.”

Goals followed nightmare first touch

Chalmers sensed, despite the ticking clock, that they were going to leave Stark’s Park with a result. And when he netted the leveller, he believed they could net three points.

He said: “I was delighted to come on and score twice. I came on and thought I was going to have a long day. I passed it out the pitch with my first pass, but I kept my concentration and kept going.

“We felt something coming towards the end. Our centre halves were high up on the halfway line and we were battering them with waves of attacks and counters.

“We felt it was going to come and I was delighted to get my first two goals for the club, but mainly three points for the boys.

Logan Chalmers, left, in action for Caley Thistle against Dunfermline Athletic.

“As soon as my first goal went in, I heard the boys say ‘let’s get the winner’. That’s the belief the boys have in one another.

“We could have put the game to bed actually in the first half had we finished our chances. They got their two goals, but they were preventable. We could have been 1-0 up within the first minute or two.

“We left it late and we’ve got three massive points for us.”

Leaving it late against Raith Rovers

Caley Thistle, who have not lost a league game against Rovers since 2000, also have a habit this season of leaving it late against them.

Roddy MacGregor scored a winner in the 80th minute in August, Sean Welsh netted in the 79th minute to earn a 1-1 draw in Fife two months later and, in January, Reece McAlear salvaged a 1-1 draw with four minutes to go.

Chalmers was delighted to have delivered when the odds were stacked against them.

He added: “It’s never over until the final whistle in any football game. You never know what can happen.

“Most people in the stadium probably thought we were not going to score another when it was 2-1 and then we scored twice in the last two minutes.

“Football can be a strange game at times, but it can also be a very good game.”

Chalmers set for final play-off push

With their form turning at the point where it must, Chalmers is ready for the crunch play-off push, knowing only their best will do.

He said: “I have learned a lot about this league since coming here and it really is a case of any side can beat anyone. We proved that last week by beating Arbroath 3-0.

“We’ve also had some not so good results, but it’s two wins from two as we try to finish as high as we can.”

