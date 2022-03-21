Logan Chalmers ready to play vital role in Caley Thistle’s crunch run-in

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle match-winner Logan Chalmers reckons he can kick on after his priceless double in Kirkcaldy shot the Highlanders third in the Championship.

Having switched north on loan in January from Dundee United in search of much-needed game time, the 21-year-old stepped off the bench on Saturday with ICT trailing 2-1 at Raith Rovers.

The hosts were poised to move ahead of Inverness into a play-off position, but Logan hit goals in the 89th minute and stoppage-time to secure a thrilling 3-2 win.

With Partick Thistle hammered 4-0 at home by Hamilton, the victors surged into third spot, although the Glasgow Jags tackle rock bottom Dunfermline Athletic on Tuesday night, so could overtake them.

The comeback victory, however, moves Billy Dodds’ team four points clear of Raith with six games to go for the coveted top-four play-off spots up for grabs.

Chalmers first goals in Inverness colours were worth the wait, but he hopes he can prove his value to the team after being snapped up for this loan spell by Dodds.

He said: “Not too many opportunities have fallen at my feet, but it’s about patience and two chances came on Saturday. It was worth the wait.

“The manager knew when he took me up here my confidence was a bit low with the lack of games.

“This is all I needed – I do it in training and I back myself as I know that I’m capable of doing that on a regular basis.

“When the first one went in, you could see the confidence I had to take on the second one and, luckily enough for me, it’s gone in.”

Goals followed nightmare first touch

Chalmers sensed, despite the ticking clock, that they were going to leave Stark’s Park with a result. And when he netted the leveller, he believed they could net three points.

He said: “I was delighted to come on and score twice. I came on and thought I was going to have a long day. I passed it out the pitch with my first pass, but I kept my concentration and kept going.

“We felt something coming towards the end. Our centre halves were high up on the halfway line and we were battering them with waves of attacks and counters.

“We felt it was going to come and I was delighted to get my first two goals for the club, but mainly three points for the boys.

“As soon as my first goal went in, I heard the boys say ‘let’s get the winner’. That’s the belief the boys have in one another.

“We could have put the game to bed actually in the first half had we finished our chances. They got their two goals, but they were preventable. We could have been 1-0 up within the first minute or two.

“We left it late and we’ve got three massive points for us.”

Leaving it late against Raith Rovers

Caley Thistle, who have not lost a league game against Rovers since 2000, also have a habit this season of leaving it late against them.

Roddy MacGregor scored a winner in the 80th minute in August, Sean Welsh netted in the 79th minute to earn a 1-1 draw in Fife two months later and, in January, Reece McAlear salvaged a 1-1 draw with four minutes to go.

Chalmers was delighted to have delivered when the odds were stacked against them.

He added: “It’s never over until the final whistle in any football game. You never know what can happen.

FULL TIME: Raith Rovers 2-3 ICTFC Two late fantastic Logan Chalmers goals gives Caley Thistle all three points at Stark's Park! GET IN!!!! pic.twitter.com/Ba1lJojQHL — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 19, 2022

“Most people in the stadium probably thought we were not going to score another when it was 2-1 and then we scored twice in the last two minutes.

“Football can be a strange game at times, but it can also be a very good game.”

Chalmers set for final play-off push

With their form turning at the point where it must, Chalmers is ready for the crunch play-off push, knowing only their best will do.

He said: “I have learned a lot about this league since coming here and it really is a case of any side can beat anyone. We proved that last week by beating Arbroath 3-0.

“We’ve also had some not so good results, but it’s two wins from two as we try to finish as high as we can.”