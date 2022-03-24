Caley Thistle unveil new home strip for 2022-23 season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle have unveiled their new home kit for the 2022-23 season.

The blue and red home shirt features the lyrics to the song “Inverness is Wonderful” in the background of the centre panel.

The club are due to receive the jerseys at the end of June and can be pre-ordered now.

🔴🔵The all new 2022/23 ICTFC PUMA home jersey is available for pre-order Inspired by the fans who follow the Caley Jags both at home and on our travels, our “Inverness is Wonderful” song 📷 @TMPfoto Full Story👉 https://t.co/NAwIS82WIV pic.twitter.com/J1BJppTF5o — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 24, 2022

The kit is once again produced by Puma and features a blue shirt with red panels, blue shorts and blue socks.