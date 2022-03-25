Billy Dodds feels Logan Chalmers can use Caley Thistle spell to unlock potential

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds believes Logan Chalmers has shown he is destined for a bright future.

Attacker Chalmers came off the bench to net a late double which helped Caley Thistle come from behind to defeat Raith Rovers 3-2 last weekend.

It spectacularly opened the 22-year-old’s account for Inverness, following his January loan move from Dundee United.

Chalmers has spent time on the sidelines through injury, which has limited him to three starts and four substitute appearances.

Dodds hopes Chalmers can fulfil his potential during the remainder of his stay in the Highlands.

Dodds said: “With Logan coming on as a substitute and scoring the two goals, he’s grabbed an opportunity.

“I hope it helps his confidence because he is a great lad and there is no doubt he has unbelievable talent.

“Sometimes he needs a wee arm around the shoulder as well, but he is a great lad, a special player and I hope he takes it into his game going forward.

“He has a big future in the game if he does.”

Caley Jags not getting carried away following resurgence

The victory over Raith followed a 3-0 triumph against Arbroath, with the back-to-back wins reviving Caley Thistle’s campaign.

Inverness are now third in the Championship, with a four-point cushion ahead of Raith Rovers in fifth.

Dodds insists the Highlanders cannot afford to take their eye off the ball when they host a Dunfermline side fresh from an impressive midweek victory over Partick Thistle.

He added: “I for one never take anything for granted. I know how tough it can be. You only have to look at Dunfermline who were bottom, beating Partick 4-1.

“That’s only a couple of days ago. If ever you needed to be reminded, you just look at that game.

“Everybody, and every player at my disposal in my squad, knows they are not going to be able to just turn up against Dunfermline and win the game.

“They have got to be concentrated in every department, bring that confidence into the game like Dunfermline will as well, and try to get the better of them.

“It’s going to be tough, but we are capable of beating anybody on our day. When we play well, we are a force to be reckoned with.”

Pars showing fight in survival push

The Pars’ victory on Tuesday moved them three points above bottom-placed Queen of the South.

Dodds is not surprised to see former Inverness boss John Hughes making his mark on the Fife outfit.

The Caley Jags boss is without winger Sam Pearson, who is on international duty with Wales’ under-21s.

Dodds added: “I watched Dunfermline’s last two games. I think they are playing the way John Hughes likes to play football.

“It’s a passing game, they have got their confidence back and you can see now with that confidence they went and hurt Partick Thistle.

“They had long spells against Morton as well, and they were unlucky to be down 1-0. They worked away and got their equaliser, which gave them confidence to go into the Partick Thistle game.

“You can see where they are at. They are scoring goals now, they have their tails up. They are off the bottom now so they will be confident.

“It will be a tough game but it always is. We say it every week, whether it’s a team down at the bottom or up at the top. It doesn’t matter in this league.”