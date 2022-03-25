Billy Dodds feels Logan Chalmers can use Caley Thistle spell to unlock potential

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Billy Dodds feels Logan Chalmers can use Caley Thistle spell to unlock potential

By Andy Skinner
March 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
Logan Chalmers, left, celebrates his late double with Austin Samuels.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds believes Logan Chalmers has shown he is destined for a bright future.

Attacker Chalmers came off the bench to net a late double which helped Caley Thistle come from behind to defeat Raith Rovers 3-2 last weekend.

It spectacularly opened the 22-year-old’s account for Inverness, following his January loan move from Dundee United.

Chalmers has spent time on the sidelines through injury, which has limited him to three starts and four substitute appearances.

Dodds hopes Chalmers can fulfil his potential during the remainder of his stay in the Highlands.

Dodds said: “With Logan coming on as a substitute and scoring the two goals, he’s grabbed an opportunity.

“I hope it helps his confidence because he is a great lad and there is no doubt he has unbelievable talent.

Logan Chalmers in action for Caley Thistle.

“Sometimes he needs a wee arm around the shoulder as well, but he is a great lad, a special player and I hope he takes it into his game going forward.

“He has a big future in the game if he does.”

Caley Jags not getting carried away following resurgence

The victory over Raith followed a 3-0 triumph against Arbroath, with the back-to-back wins reviving Caley Thistle’s campaign.

Inverness are now third in the Championship, with a four-point cushion ahead of Raith Rovers in fifth.

Dodds insists the Highlanders cannot afford to take their eye off the ball when they host a Dunfermline side fresh from an impressive midweek victory over Partick Thistle.

Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.

He added: “I for one never take anything for granted. I know how tough it can be. You only have to look at Dunfermline who were bottom, beating Partick 4-1.

“That’s only a couple of days ago. If ever you needed to be reminded, you just look at that game.

“Everybody, and every player at my disposal in my squad, knows they are not going to be able to just turn up against Dunfermline and win the game.

“They have got to be concentrated in every department, bring that confidence into the game like Dunfermline will as well, and try to get the better of them.

“It’s going to be tough, but we are capable of beating anybody on our day. When we play well, we are a force to be reckoned with.”

Pars showing fight in survival push

The Pars’ victory on Tuesday moved them three points above bottom-placed Queen of the South.

Dodds is not surprised to see former Inverness boss John Hughes making his mark on the Fife outfit.

John Hughes.

The Caley Jags boss is without winger Sam Pearson, who is on international duty with Wales’ under-21s.

Dodds added: “I watched Dunfermline’s last two games. I think they are playing the way John Hughes likes to play football.

“It’s a passing game, they have got their confidence back and you can see now with that confidence they went and hurt Partick Thistle.

“They had long spells against Morton as well, and they were unlucky to be down 1-0. They worked away and got their equaliser, which gave them confidence to go into the Partick Thistle game.

“You can see where they are at. They are scoring goals now, they have their tails up. They are off the bottom now so they will be confident.

“It will be a tough game but it always is. We say it every week, whether it’s a team down at the bottom or up at the top. It doesn’t matter in this league.”

