Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds astounded by Reece McAlear’s omission from Scotland under-21 squad

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds has been angered that a Scotland under-21 call-up for Reece McAlear has not yet been forthcoming.

Midfielder McAlear netted his fourth goal of the season with a stunning long-range strike in Inverness’ 2-0 win over Dunfermline.

It was another stellar performance by the 20-year-old Norwich City loanee, who has been a standout in Dodds’ side in recent weeks.

Dodds is adamant McAlear’s exposure to first team football should have warranted recognition from Scotland under-21s manager Scot Gemmill, whose side fell to a 2-0 European Qualifying defeat to Turkey on Friday.

Dodds said: “I’m actually angry because I cannot believe the boy hasn’t had a sniff of the under 21s.

“I’m not here to do Scot Gemmill’s job, but I’m telling you, the boy has been in the team and scored some wonder goals.

“He is consistent every week and he’s not even in the squad.

“I’m astounded by that. I don’t know why he isn’t in the squad. I don’t know if the homework has been done.

“I just think he is a top quality player, he’s intelligent.

“He is only 20 and he can’t get near that team, when he has been consistently playing first team football and scoring unbelievable goals.

“He’s played for Motherwell and gets a big move to Norwich who paid a lot of money for him.

“He should be in the team, from what I’m seeing this week and knowing what he could bring.

“I’m astounded. He’s in the gym all the time. Kirk Broadfoot takes him under his wing.

“Kirk is religious when it comes to the gym and a lot of young boys follow suit.

“He’s quite a slight boy, but strong. I’m just gutted for him he’s not in it.”

Inverness’ triumph over the Pars was their third straight victory, which gives them a strong cushion in third place in the Championship.

Dodds was delighted with the way his side went about the task of breaking down John Hughes’ side.

He added: “From the start, we organised really well off the ball, organised on the ball and passed really well.

“We created chances and I thought we were the better team first half.

“I asked them to keep that focus and concentration, and go and take a couple of chances.

“When we got the lead, what a goal. Reece McAlear doesn’t score bad goals, I don’t think.

“I wasn’t surprised when Dunfermline then had a wee five or 10 minute spell, but how we dealt with it, tells you where we’re at.

“Our lads put bodies on the line. Cammy Mackay had a couple of great saves, boys were just throwing themselves in front of it.

“Then we got through it and started playing again, and got the second goal.

“All round, we could see the confidence flooding through the team today.

“I’m not surprised because I knew they had that in them.

“I’m delighted for them – again they were brilliant.”