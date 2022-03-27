Reece McAlear eager to cap off Caley Thistle stint with promotion success

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reece McAlear has unfinished business at Caley Thistle before the end of his loan spell.

McAlear has spent the season with Inverness, on a temporary deal from English Premier League side Norwich City.

Having struggled for game time in the early stages of his stint, the 20-year-old has blossomed in Billy Dodds’ side as the campaign has progressed.

McAlear netted his fourth goal of the season with a sublime opener in Caley Thistle’s 2-0 win over Dunfermline on Saturday.

It prompted Dodds to make a claim for the former Motherwell youngster to be handed a Scotland under-21 call-up.

Caley Jags’ victory takes them a step further towards clinching a play-off place, with the Highlanders now four points clear in third place.

McAlear, who is out of contract with Norwich at the end of this season, aims to help his side secure Premiership football next term.

He said: “Before I came here I was just looking to get experience, and play as many games as I could.

“If you told me at the start of the season I would be playing 30 plus games this season, I would have bitten your hand off.

“The loans manager phones me after every game. He watches every game.

“My deal is up at the end of the season, so I don’t know what the future holds.

“When it comes to it, I will decide then.

“I’m just looking to finish the season strongly here with Inverness.

“I joined here to take Caley Thistle to the Scottish Premiership, but we’ve still got a bit to go and that’s my aim here before the end of the season.

“It’s four I have scored. I know what I can do, I’m technical with the ball. As soon as the ball lands and it’s a good position, I’m hitting it.

“I’m looking to add goals and assists to my game.”

Broadfoot a perfect role model

McAlear says the influence of senior players within the Caley Jags side, such as former Scotland defender Kirk Broadfoot, has been invaluable in his pathway.

He added: “I have had experience, I’ve been learning game by game.

“We’ve got a good manager here who has played the game.

“The manager and his assistants just give me advice, and the experienced players on the pitch always talk to me and give me tips.

“I have a defender behind me who has played in the Champions League. When he’s talking to you, you listen to him. Stuff like that is amazing.

“He’s probably the most professional person I have come across. Every day he is in the gym, even on a Friday before a game.

“He’s a great person most importantly.”

Confidence soaring at Caledonian Stadium

McAlear was thrilled with his side’s victory over the Pars, which gives the Highlanders a six-point cushion in the play-off spots with only five matches remaining.

He added: “I’m delighted to get the three points, and help the boys to get the breakthrough goal.

“I’m just buzzing to get the three points to keep this run going.

“We were on that bad run, but it was always going to come to an end. We just want to keep this one going.

“Everybody is buzzing, everybody is fighting for places in the team.

“If you are not doing your bit you are not in the team, but everybody is buzzing off each other. It can only make us better and we need to keep pushing.”