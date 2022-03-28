Caley Thistle fan view: A pleasing win against some familiar faces

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: A pleasing win against some familiar faces

By David Sutherland
March 28, 2022, 11:45 am
Reece McAlear celebrates opening the scoring for Caley Thistle against Dunfermline.
Caley Thistle continued their return to winning ways on Saturday with a first victory of the season over Dunfermline.

This was an enjoyable and interesting game, at least for the home fans.

The visiting supporters would have been a lot less happy though, to be fair, their team was very much in the game until the latter stages.

The number of people in the Pars squad who were once on the Inverness payroll was intriguing.

Coll Donaldson, Joe Chalmers and Nikolay Todorov all featured on Saturday while John Hughes was running things from rhe sidelines.

Caley Thistle fans were particularly interested in Liam Polworth, however.  We still see him as one of our own.

Austin Samuels celebrates scoring for Caley Thistle.

This is a player, who in our experience, should have been able to boss the midfield in this  game, but he didn’t, and was hooked by Yogi long before the end.

He has gone from Motherwell to Kilmarnock and Dunfermline and looked on Saturday a pale shadow of the player we know he can be.

He needs to find a way to turn this round quickly because he can be a lot better than this.

Two second half goals on the Caledonian Stadium sunshine were enough for Inverness.

The first was a cracker from Reece McAlear and the second saw Austin Samuels get off the mark in Inverness.

At times Caley Thistle played some really nice stuff but for a while in between the two goals they really lost their way.

How the Pars never equalised I will never know, but a combination of good saves plus  some dedicated and, at times, desperate defending kept them at bay.

The second goal killed the game off as a contest and with other clubs aiming for the play-offs dropping points it was a good day for Inverness.

Something within thinks we might have a chance of catching Arbroath in second place which would be fantastic.

To have any chance of doing that we need to keep the winning going at Somerset Park on Saturday.

