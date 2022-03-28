Caley Thistle fan view: A pleasing win against some familiar faces

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle continued their return to winning ways on Saturday with a first victory of the season over Dunfermline.

This was an enjoyable and interesting game, at least for the home fans.

The visiting supporters would have been a lot less happy though, to be fair, their team was very much in the game until the latter stages.

The number of people in the Pars squad who were once on the Inverness payroll was intriguing.

Coll Donaldson, Joe Chalmers and Nikolay Todorov all featured on Saturday while John Hughes was running things from rhe sidelines.

Caley Thistle fans were particularly interested in Liam Polworth, however. We still see him as one of our own.

This is a player, who in our experience, should have been able to boss the midfield in this game, but he didn’t, and was hooked by Yogi long before the end.

He has gone from Motherwell to Kilmarnock and Dunfermline and looked on Saturday a pale shadow of the player we know he can be.

He needs to find a way to turn this round quickly because he can be a lot better than this.

Two second half goals on the Caledonian Stadium sunshine were enough for Inverness.

The first was a cracker from Reece McAlear and the second saw Austin Samuels get off the mark in Inverness.

At times Caley Thistle played some really nice stuff but for a while in between the two goals they really lost their way.

🚨 GOAL OF THE SEASON CONTENDER 🚨 🚀 What a strike from Reece McAlear yesterday against Dunfermline! pic.twitter.com/s8mt8lSONo — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) March 27, 2022

How the Pars never equalised I will never know, but a combination of good saves plus some dedicated and, at times, desperate defending kept them at bay.

The second goal killed the game off as a contest and with other clubs aiming for the play-offs dropping points it was a good day for Inverness.

Something within thinks we might have a chance of catching Arbroath in second place which would be fantastic.

To have any chance of doing that we need to keep the winning going at Somerset Park on Saturday.