Former Caley Thistle star Russell Duncan desperate for return of Highland derby next season

Former Caley Thistle star Russell Duncan hopes the Inverness side can clinch promotion back to the Premiership – to line up mouthwatering Highland derbies once again.

The 41-year-old ex-midfielder was a central figure in more ways than one, helping the Highlanders reach the top table in 2004 and return there in 2010.

Duncan is the club’s fourth-equal appearance holder alongside current first-team coach Barry Wilson, with 353 games clocked up.

The two-times second-tier title-winner reckons it’s time for ICT to end their five-year spell in the Championship and line up clashes with the Staggies next term.

He said: “It would be great to have the derbies back and it would be a massive boost for Inverness.

“The longer you are out of the top-flight, the harder it is to get back up.

“The tables have turned with Ross County doing well in the Premiership. It used to be the other way around.

“(Ross County chairman) Roy MacGregor obviously gives them great backing and Inverness are not in that fortunate position.

“Since 1994, Inverness have punched above their weight. The club have got a lot from the boys over the years. I hope they can push on in these last five games and secure a play-off position.”

The last meeting between the north rivals was exactly one year ago when ICT defeated their higher-ranked opponents 3-1 in the Scottish Cup at Victoria Park.

Draws prove costly to Arbroath

With five games remaining, Caley Thistle’s three Championship wins on the trot – which followed three winless months – have put them five points behind second-placed Arbroath, who face Partick Thistle today.

Duncan reckons the opportunity is there for the Highlanders to hunt down Dick Campbell’s team, who have been stalled by five draws in their last eight league outings.

He said: “Inverness will hope they can pick up maximum points, which might do them for second place.

“Arbroath have been unfortunate to be in second place after losing just four times all season. Draws have been costly.

“Kilmarnock look likely to win the title now and it will be a battle below them for the three play-off places. It would be great if Inverness could get that second place.”

Striking balance at both ends of park

Duncan, who also had a spell at County once leaving ICT, feels Billy Dodds’ team have struck the ideal balance throughout the pitch as they hunt vital victories.

He said: “I watched some of the Partick Thistle game, which they lost 1-0 at Firhill last month, and the pitch didn’t help matters. It was close to unplayable.

“But I remember (former boss) John Robertson always stressed how you must be clinical at both ends of the park.

“You can see they have been that in the last few games by scoring goals and keeping it tight at the back. Hopefully that continues.”

Squad can fresh up for trip to Ayr

ICT would have been playing Queen of the South today had it not been for the Doonhamers reaching tomorrow’s SPFL Trust Trophy final against Raith Rovers.

Duncan feels, while the players would want to play on swiftly amid such excellent form, the rest ahead of next weekend’s meeting with Ayr United will benefit the group overall.

He added: “When results are going well, you just want games all the time, but a wee rest might well be good this weekend.

“It gives a bit of extra week for niggles to clear. That will allow them to get fully up to speed for the final run-in.”

Caley Thistle return to action next Saturday with a trip to Ayr, before hosting leaders Kilmarnock on Friday, April 15.