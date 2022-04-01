Welsh under-21 ace Sam Pearson leaves Caley Thistle to return to Bristol City due to family bereavement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A family bereavement has led to Welsh under-21 starlet Sam Pearson ending his loan spell with Caley Thistle and returning to his club Bristol City.

The hot-shot, who scored for his country’s under-21s last week in a 1-1 draw with Bulgaria.

The lively 20-year-old made eight ICT appearances since joining in January and hit the net in a 1-1 draw at Hamilton, which was his first senior goal.

Thank you for having me also thank you to the fans aswell. I wish you all the best for the rest of the season and the future. I hope you get to we’re you deserve to be. @ICTFC https://t.co/NEbxr3xYiq — Samuel Pearson (@samuelpearson28) April 1, 2022

Caley Thistle confirm Pearson exit

A statement from ICT today said: “Sam conducted himself exceptionally well in both training and during matches and we obviously wish Sam and his family all the best in the future and thank him for his efforts while here at the club.

“We also thank the relevant Bristol City staff for their professionalism throughout our dealings with the club and we hope they can finish their season well.”

Pearson now rejoins English Championship side Bristol City, but tweeted this message when news broke on ICT’s Twitter page: “Thank you for having me – also thank you to the fans as well.

“I wish you all the best for the rest of the season and the future. I hope you get to where you deserve to be.”

Pearson gains support from City

City also issued a statement. It said: “Sam Pearson has returned to the club early from his loan spell at Inverness Caledonian Thistle due to a close family bereavement.

“Sam has been granted compassionate leave as we support him through this difficult time. Our sympathies are with Sam and his family.

“We would like to thank Inverness Caledonian Thistle for their care and consideration for Sam and we wish them all the best for the rest of the season.”

📣 Sam Pearson has returned to #BristolCity early from his loan spell at Inverness Caledonian Thistle due to a close family bereavement. — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) April 1, 2022