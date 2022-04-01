Welsh under-21 ace Sam Pearson leaves Caley Thistle to return to Bristol City due to family bereavement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Welsh under-21 ace Sam Pearson leaves Caley Thistle to return to Bristol City due to family bereavement

By Paul Chalk
April 1, 2022, 12:32 pm Updated: April 1, 2022, 12:34 pm
Sam Pearson scores for Inverness against Hamilton Accies in February, which was his first senior goal.
A family bereavement has led to Welsh under-21 starlet Sam Pearson ending his loan spell with Caley Thistle and returning to his club Bristol City.

The hot-shot, who scored for his country’s under-21s last week in a 1-1 draw with Bulgaria.

The lively 20-year-old made eight ICT appearances since joining in January and hit the net in a 1-1 draw at Hamilton, which was his first senior goal.

Caley Thistle confirm Pearson exit

A statement from ICT today said: “Sam conducted himself exceptionally well in both training and during matches and we obviously wish Sam and his family all the best in the future and thank him for his efforts while here at the club.

“We also thank the relevant Bristol City staff for their professionalism throughout our dealings with the club and we hope they can finish their season well.”

Pearson now rejoins English Championship side Bristol City, but tweeted this message when news broke on ICT’s Twitter page: “Thank you for having me – also thank you to the fans as well.

“I wish you all the best for the rest of the season and the future. I hope you get to where you deserve to be.”

Pearson gains support from City

City also issued a statement. It said: “Sam Pearson has returned to the club early from his loan spell at Inverness Caledonian Thistle due to a close family bereavement.

“Sam has been granted compassionate leave as we support him through this difficult time. Our sympathies are with Sam and his family.

“We would like to thank Inverness Caledonian Thistle for their care and consideration for Sam and we wish them all the best for the rest of the season.”

