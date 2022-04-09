Billy Dodds frustrated by poor second half as Ayr United secure draw against Caley Thistle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Billy Dodds frustrated by poor second half as Ayr United secure draw against Caley Thistle

By Paul Chalk
April 9, 2022, 5:57 pm Updated: April 9, 2022, 6:00 pm
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.

Billy Dodds admitted Caley Thistle blew their chance of victory as a storming first half was wiped out by a poor second half in their 2-2 draw at Ayr United.

The head coach is delighted his men are now four games unbeaten and one win away from securing a play-offs spot in the Championship after fifth-placed Raith Rovers lost 1-0 to Morton.

However, he was less than impressed after seeing his third-placed team squander the two-goal lead they had through early goals from Shane Sutherland and Logan Chalmers.

Goals from Fraser Bryden and Markus Fjortoft in the second half earned a point for Ayr, who stayed in eighth, just above the relegation zone.

Dodds said: “You have to credit Ayr as they are fighting for their lives, but I felt we were very poor in the second half.

ICT’s Logan Chalmers (left) and Ayr’s Jordan Houston.

“We were doing silly things, with bad habits and we couldn’t get out of the rut instead of doing things properly.

“I said (to the players) Ayr would throw a bit of pressure at us. If we get through that period, we’d get hold of the ball again and go on and score a third.

“I felt it would be 2-0, 3-0 or 4-0, but Ayr got the next goal and it changed the game. We panicked a bit and that’s not been like us.

“We have been playing well and we scored two goal goals.”

Dodds felt golden chance was missed

Dodds, who felt his team should have had a penalty when Mckay was tripped, knows this was a golden chance to put one foot firmly in the play-offs

“We’re four unbeaten and playing well, so we are still in a good position. We have been playing well leading up to this game.

“It feels like a defeat because we were 2-0 up and it was such a good opportunity to pretty much seal our play-off spot, but we didn’t do that and that was the disappointing thing.”

