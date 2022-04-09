Billy Dodds frustrated by poor second half as Ayr United secure draw against Caley Thistle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds admitted Caley Thistle blew their chance of victory as a storming first half was wiped out by a poor second half in their 2-2 draw at Ayr United.

The head coach is delighted his men are now four games unbeaten and one win away from securing a play-offs spot in the Championship after fifth-placed Raith Rovers lost 1-0 to Morton.

However, he was less than impressed after seeing his third-placed team squander the two-goal lead they had through early goals from Shane Sutherland and Logan Chalmers.

Goals from Fraser Bryden and Markus Fjortoft in the second half earned a point for Ayr, who stayed in eighth, just above the relegation zone.

Dodds said: “You have to credit Ayr as they are fighting for their lives, but I felt we were very poor in the second half.

“We were doing silly things, with bad habits and we couldn’t get out of the rut instead of doing things properly.

“I said (to the players) Ayr would throw a bit of pressure at us. If we get through that period, we’d get hold of the ball again and go on and score a third.

“I felt it would be 2-0, 3-0 or 4-0, but Ayr got the next goal and it changed the game. We panicked a bit and that’s not been like us.

“We have been playing well and we scored two goal goals.”

Dodds felt golden chance was missed

Dodds, who felt his team should have had a penalty when Mckay was tripped, knows this was a golden chance to put one foot firmly in the play-offs

“We’re four unbeaten and playing well, so we are still in a good position. We have been playing well leading up to this game.

“It feels like a defeat because we were 2-0 up and it was such a good opportunity to pretty much seal our play-off spot, but we didn’t do that and that was the disappointing thing.”