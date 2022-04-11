Billy Mckay sees bigger picture for Caley Thistle as play-off prize draws closer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Striker Billy Mckay plucked the positives from Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Ayr United after the Caley Jags blew an early two-goal advantage.

The Championship club’s top scorer with 14 goals this season didn’t hit the net, but he was a menace for the Ayr back line and set up Shane Sutherland for his eighth-minute opener.

A superb swerving strike from on-loan Dundee United ace Logan Chalmers soon made it two and third-placed ICT were in control.

However, eighth-placed Ayr responded in fine style in the second half with goals from teenager Fraser Bryden and sub Markus Fjortoft.

The draw moves ICT one point ahead of Partick Thistle and they also have the benefit of a game in hand.

Fifth-placed Raith’s 1-0 loss to Morton means ICT need just three points to ensure they will be in a play-off position.

Point could make all the difference

Mckay admits they fell short of their standards following three straight wins, but stressed this away point might make all the difference.

He said: “We were disappointed by how we played overall. Once we went ahead, we should have taken more control of the game, but we never.

“In the end, a draw was definitely a fair result. However, it could well be an important point come the end of the season. It keeps us in the play-offs.

“We’re disappointed not to have kept the pressure on Arbroath in second, but we’ll keep going. We have four games left and we will try and win them all.”

‘Scrappy goal’ let Ayr United back in

It was certainly a case of mixed feelings for the former Northern Ireland international player as their strong start was wiped out by a poor second half.

Mckay said: “It felt like a defeat after being 2-0 up and given the start we had.

“All we can do now is take the positives from being four games unbeaten.

“We knew Ayr would come out and put the pressure on in the second half when they were shooting towards their fans.

“We were dealing with it alright and then they scored a scrappy goal and it gave them a lift.

“Overall though, it has been a positive run of form with three wins on the trot before Saturday. We were confident and you could see that with the start we had.”

Four unbeaten and still on the march

Given ICT went 11 games, over three months, without winning a game, Mckay insists the turnaround in form has been impressive.

He added: “Had we spoken before these last four games about us being well within the play-off positions, we’d have taken it. From that point of view, it’s a positive and we will keep the positivity going.

“We believe we will have a right good go at it in the play-offs.

“This four-game run has given us momentum. We have tough game on Friday (against Kilmarnock) then a tough one away (against Queen of the South the following Tuesday), but we believe we can beat anyone on our day.”

Mckay hails fellow striker Sutherland

Sutherland’s opening goal took him to 10 for the term and Mckay is more than happy to see his fellow forward thrive in a recent switch of position.

He said: “Shane has been off the right recently and he’s been playing brilliantly there, scoring a few goals when playing there. He is a clever player. He always has been and I like linking up with him.

“It was a great ball from Aaron (Doran) inside the full-back and I delayed it until Shane was ready and he scored a good goal. It was also a great finish from Logan (Chalmers) for his goal too.”