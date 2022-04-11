Billy Mckay sees bigger picture for Caley Thistle as play-off prize draws closer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Billy Mckay sees bigger picture for Caley Thistle as play-off prize draws closer

By Paul Chalk
April 11, 2022, 6:00 am
Billy Mckay has scored 11 times this season for Caley Thistle
Caley Jags striker Billy Mckay lined up Shane Sutherland for the first goal at Ayr.

Striker Billy Mckay plucked the positives from Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Ayr United after the Caley Jags blew an early two-goal advantage.

The Championship club’s top scorer with 14 goals this season didn’t hit the net, but he was a menace for the Ayr back line and set up Shane Sutherland for his eighth-minute opener.

A superb swerving strike from on-loan Dundee United ace Logan Chalmers soon made it two and third-placed ICT were in control.

Billy Mckay, right, has 14 goals to his name this season for Caley Thistle.

However, eighth-placed Ayr responded in fine style in the second half with goals from teenager Fraser Bryden and sub Markus Fjortoft.

The draw moves ICT one point ahead of Partick Thistle and they also have the benefit of a game in hand.

Fifth-placed Raith’s 1-0 loss to Morton means ICT need just three points to ensure they will be in a play-off position.

Point could make all the difference

Mckay admits they fell short of their standards following three straight wins, but stressed this away point might make all the difference.

He said: “We were disappointed by how we played overall. Once we went ahead, we should have taken more control of the game, but we never.

“In the end, a draw was definitely a fair result. However, it could well be an important point come the end of the season. It keeps us in the play-offs.

“We’re disappointed not to have kept the pressure on Arbroath in second, but we’ll keep going. We have four games left and we will try and win them all.”

‘Scrappy goal’ let Ayr United back in

It was certainly a case of mixed feelings for the former Northern Ireland international player as their strong start was wiped out by a poor second half.

Mckay said: “It felt like a defeat after being 2-0 up and given the start we had.

“All we can do now is take the positives from being four games unbeaten.

Ayr’s Fraser Brydon (centre) celebrates after taking the scoreline to 2-1.

“We knew Ayr would come out and put the pressure on in the second half when they were shooting towards their fans.

“We were dealing with it alright and then they scored a scrappy goal and it gave them a lift.

“Overall though, it has been a positive run of form with three wins on the trot before Saturday. We were confident and you could see that with the start we had.”

Four unbeaten and still on the march

Given ICT went 11 games, over three months, without winning a game, Mckay insists the turnaround in form has been impressive.

He added: “Had we spoken before these last four games about us being well within the play-off positions, we’d have taken it. From that point of view, it’s a positive and we will keep the positivity going.

“We believe we will have a right good go at it in the play-offs.

ICT’s Shane Sutherland (centre) celebrates after opening the scoring.

“This four-game run has given us momentum. We have tough game on Friday (against Kilmarnock) then a tough one away (against Queen of the South the following Tuesday), but we believe we can beat anyone on our day.”

Mckay hails fellow striker Sutherland

Sutherland’s opening goal took him to 10 for the term and Mckay is more than happy to see his fellow forward thrive in a recent switch of position.

He said: “Shane has been off the right recently and he’s been playing brilliantly there, scoring a few goals when playing there. He is a clever player. He always has been and I like linking up with him.

“It was a great ball from Aaron (Doran) inside the full-back and I delayed it until Shane was ready and he scored a good goal. It was also a great finish from Logan (Chalmers) for his goal too.”

