Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle fan view: Billy Dodds’ side made to pay for failure to get the crucial third goal

By David Sutherland
April 11, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: April 11, 2022, 11:46 am
Ayr's Markus Fjortoft (far right) celebrates his equaliser.
That was frustrating.

A 2-0 lead can be a peculiar thing.  In one way it can be a position of great strength.  Something that can be built upon leading to a comfortable victory.

Of course this all depends on who scores the game’s third goal – 3-0 and it’s almost always all over but 2-1 can completely turn a game on its head, and often does.

All this will strike a chord with Caley Thistle fans today after their team surrendered a two-goal advantage at Somerset Park.

At half-time it was all looking so encouraging.  Goals from Shane Sutherland and Logan Chalmers had Inverness in command while Arbroath were struggling to get their noses in front against the Accies.

Ayr’s Fraser Brydon (R) scores against Caley Thistle.

Perhaps here was another opportunity to close in on Arbroath in second place.

Forty-five minutes later and everything had changed. The Red Lichities came away from Hamilton with all three points while Caley Thistle surrendered their lead and had to make do with one.

My predictions

It’s hard to see Dick Campbell’s men throwing away second place now though I struggle to see them overhauling Kilmarnock.

Even though the regular season has a few weeks to go I think we can have a pretty good guess at how the play-offs will look.

Raith Rovers, despite their SPFL Trust Trophy victory, seem to have lost their way in the league so I’m going with Caley Thistle to take on Partick Thistle in the first phase of the process.

The winners of that will face Arbroath which will produce a team to challenge St Johnstone for a Premiership place.

That’s the way I see it and time will soon tell if I’m right.

It’s certainly going to be a busy few weeks ahead and that starts with another Friday night fixture, this time against Kilmarnock.

We’ve already beaten them in Inverness this season and I would love to see us do it again.

