Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds hails return of energetic midfielder Roddy MacGregor

Billy Dodds is thrilled to have midfield dynamo Roddy MacGregor ready to make an impact at a crucial time for a promotion push from the Championship.

The highly-rated local suffered a repeat set-back from a thigh injury which kept him out of the running since mid-January until he returned from the bench in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Ayr United.

Head coach Dodds is unlikely to start the 20-year-old in Friday’s crunch clash against Championship front-runners, but he’s sure his impact can still be felt as a win would secure a top-four berth.

He said: “Roddy has been out too long. He has got youth on his side and he is such a big player for us in terms of energy and the technical side of the game.

“He does the running of two at times in that midfield role.

🗣️ "It's so good to be back, I missed it so much" Roddy MacGregor speaks about his recent return from injury and looks forward to this Friday's game against Kilmarnock 👉 https://t.co/qXbEADMVTj pic.twitter.com/m2968AF4j4 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 13, 2022

“The kid has a big future in the game, but he was out a long time and he was frustrated.

“When you are young, you don’t have things like this. He’s not had that before, where he’s been injured and he breaks down again.

“Everything is a learning curve and it is great to see him back. I wish we’d had him back earlier in the season as he’d probably have helped us.”

Allardice can be future captain

Fellow midfielder Scott Allardice has been out with a knee injury since the New Year and he might have a chance of returning before the end of the campaign, especially if the club contests the play-offs.

Dodds loves having the former Dundee United, Bohemians and Waterford player back involved.

The ICT boss tips the 24-year-old to have a career in the top-flight in the future, but insists he won’t throw Allardice into action before he’s ready.

He said: “It is brilliant. Scott is on the training ground and he is doing straight line running, and keeping the adrenaline going.

“He was such a big player for us and delighted to see the big man back.

“Scott is a funny guy and one of the characters in the dressing room. The boys have got a lift and so has he.

“But you have to have the balanced side if you push him too quickly you can lose him long-term.

“We put the reins on him, but he is pushing and I like his attitude, rather than saying we will leave it until next season. He’s a boy you can’t keep back.

“The big man is pushing himself. He wants to win, and he is a funny boy and the boys react to him.

“Scott’s a funny boy, but he’s a future captain because he is a top player. He’s the one in the game where he can play at a higher level in terms of the Premiership.”

Dodds taking nothing for granted

Three wins and last weekend’s 2-2 draw against Ayr United place ICT third in the table and they are just one victory shy of ensuring Raith Rovers in fifth cannot catch them to secure a play-off position.

Partick Thistle, who are one point behind the Highlanders, have played one match more than them and would be their likely quarter-final play-off opponents.

Visitors Killie will win the league this weekend should they take three points from Inverness and second-placed Arbroath lose at home to Queen of the South.

Dodds, who hasn’t yet ruled out Raith from making the top four, insists he wants the play-off spot sealed as soon as possible.

He added: “We are not there, and can’t take it for granted with the way the league has been all season. But we are in a good position. It is ours to throw away.

“Just get the job done. I want us to be ruthless. I want us to get it secured and momentum into the play-offs on a one-off basis, we are capable of beating anyone.”

Sole focus is on securing play-off spot

Before Derek McInnes replaced Tommy Wright as the Kilmarnock manager in the New Year, ICT defeated the Ayrshire side twice, with the last meeting ending 1-0 at Rugby Park in late January.

And Dodds has got enough belief in his players to back them to beat Killie again in front of the BBC Scotland camera on Friday evening.

He said: “We have beaten Killie twice and we were a bit unfortunate to lose 1-0 at Rugby Park. They started well and got their goal but we finished the game strongly.

“We know we are more than capable of beating Killie if we’re at it. The cameras have been kind to us, apart from when we lost at Partick Thistle.

“That’s the only thing we’re concentrating on is securing a play-off place. We’d like to do that and go from there.

“It’s a tough game. Killie have been doing brilliantly and are on a good run right now, which has put them top of the league.

🔜 Tomorrow we face Kilmarnock at the Caledonian Stadium When the sides met in December, Sean Welsh's stunning goal secured us all three points. 🎟️ Avoid delays and get your tickets in advance from https://t.co/6z5nBMn9qE pic.twitter.com/dxvUdpfYMs — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 14, 2022

“We’ve had three close games against them. I know if we perform, it will be a really good game as we’re capable of beating anyone on our day.

“If we’re not at it, Killie can cause us problems. We’re confident because we’re going into it in a good run of form.”

Caley Jags ready for latest showdown

Dodds praised former Dons boss McInnes for taking Killie top of the tree with three games to go.

However, he backs his players to rise to the challenge as they have most times they’ve faced the leading teams in the division.

He added: “I’m always confident because I know, on our day, we’re as good as anybody in this league.

“But fair play to Derek McInnes and Kilmarnock. We’re at the business end of the season and they have put a run together which is Championship-winning form.

“Arbroath have not given up the ghost and are right in there too.

“We had our bad run, but I know for a fact when we play, we can beat any team in this league and we’ve proven that.

“We have done well against sides from the top half of the league this season.”

Inverness face a rearranged game at Queen of the South on Tuesday before going to Morton a week on Saturday.

Their final regular fixture is at home to Hamilton on Friday, April 29, when all Championship sides are in action.