Paul Chalk: Response from Caley Thistle makes them genuine contenders for promotion glory

When the chips were down, Caley Thistle remained confident they would come through it.

A bleak winter of 11 winless games had sections of the Inverness supporters calling for head coach Billy Dodds to walk, or be shown the door.

Dodds heard the noise, but stood strong and insisted his players, who began the Championship season with seven wins and a draw, would come good again.

On Friday, faced with a Kilmarnock side seemingly on the brink of clinching the Championship, the Highlanders scored a stunning 2-1 comeback win to secure their play-off spot.

That achievement comes with three games to spare, with all-but-doomed Queen of the South next up in Dumfries on Tuesday night.

No top-four rivals to fear for ICT

The chances of catching second-placed Arbroath for a runners-up spot look slim at best, but ICT look strong for finishing third, setting up a double-header against Partick Thistle.

None of their top-four rivals have got the better of them this season.

That’s three wins against Kilmarnock, two wins and a draw against Arbroath and one win apiece and a draw against Partick – no matter how the Championship finishes, Caley Thistle have nothing to fear.

Dodds stressed again on Friday night that during their horror 11-match run without a win, they never lost by more than a goal and, indeed, six of those games ended in draws.

The Inverness boss admitted when they reached that 12th game, at home to Arbroath last month, even he felt reaching the play-offs might be a tall order.

However, they dished out a 3-0 pasting to the impressive part-timers who are still in the title chase thanks to Caley Thistle’s win over Killie.

The relief inside the Caledonian Stadium were there for all to see, but a trip to rivals Raith Rovers followed.

Drama in Kirkcaldy bolstered belief

Incredibly, the Kirkcaldy side have not beaten ICT on league business since October 2000, but there were moments away from addressing that and pushing ICT out of the top four.

Leading 2-1 and some Rovers fans heading for the exits, substitute Logan Chalmers bagged goals on 89 and 92 minutes to seal a stunning 3-2 win.

I think if Inverness make it into the Premiership, that late drama in Fife will be seen as just as vital as the victory over high-flying Arbroath the week before.

Their next game against John Hughes’ relegation-threatened Dunfermline was packed with danger.

Former Caley Jags boss Yogi had the Pars scrapping for their lives, but a measured display and goals from Reece McAlear and Austin Samuels, along with two big Cammy Mackay saves, earned a 2-0 win. It was the first win against Dunfermline this season.

Ayr set-back didn’t derail Caley Jags

Heads could have dropped to the floor last week when, coasting 2-0 at Ayr United, they had to settle for a 2-2 draw and it felt like a real missed opportunity to keep the heat on for second spot.

It was the job of Dodds, Scott Kellacher, Barry Wilson and Ryan Esson to ensure the group remained focused.

The point taken from Somerset Park meant ICT were just three points away from earning a play-off spot – and what an incentive.

Never-say-die attitude key to victory

The opening stages of Friday’s game didn’t look good for the hosts as Killie settled and threatened.

When Ash Taylor supplied a cool finish on the hour to spark elation in the away stands, it looked like it was not going to happen for Dodds’ players.

However, somehow, yet again, they refused to accept it. The introduction of Aaron Doran and David Carson helped matters and Billy Mckay equalised with 14 minutes left.

Killie looked shell-shocked and ICT went for the jugular.

Up popped on-loan Dundee United ace Chalmers once more with a winner which might just lead to a special ending in May.