Billy Dodds thrilled to chase Premiership dream after third win over Kilmarnock

Billy Dodds would have loved his Caley Thistle high-flyers to be in the title chase for the Championship – but he’s thrilled to be still in the promotion hunt.

Friday’s stunning 2-1 comeback win against leaders Kilmarnock blew the title race wide open, allowing Arbroath to cut the gap to one point thanks to their 5-1 home rout over Queen of the South.

Dick Campbell’s part-timers go to Rugby Park on Friday for a showdown which will be both clubs’ penultimate fixture.

Inverness secured their third win of the season over Killie thanks to goals by Billy Mckay and Logan Chalmers goals after an Ash Taylor second half opener.

It was the result they were after which secured a play-off position with three games to spare, starting on Tuesday night away to rock-bottom Queen of the South, who will be relegated unless they win.

Draws kept ICT’s play-off bid on track

A searing start to the season with seven wins and a draw provided a foundation for keeping ICT in the upper half, even when they went 11 games without a victory throughout a bleak winter.

Despite that run, they never lost by more than a goal and six draws within that period kept them in contention.

They have now won four and drawn one to sit in third spot ahead of Partick Thistle by four points, who have played one match more.

The Glasgow Jags’ 1-0 loss against Raith Rovers at the weekend keeps alive the Kirkcaldy’s club’s slim chances of edging Thistle out of fourth spot for a play-off position.

Inverness cannot win the league as they’re 10 points behind the leaders with nine points available.

Head coach Dodds hopes his side grasp the chance to follow the champions, whoever it may be, into the top-flight.

He said: “I wasn’t bothered about the title race. I was just thinking about the play-offs and what it meant for us.

“Derek (McInnes) has got his Kilmarnock team winning and playing consistently well. They had 23 points out of 27 before Friday and that’s incredible. That form deserves to win the league.

“I just wish we had done it. I felt we were capable and we have just fallen short, but we are still in there fighting.”

The chance of finishing second is now remote at best, with Arbroath’s weekend win hauling them nine points away from Inverness, who have only nine points to play for.

If they finish third, ICT will take on Partick Thistle – or Raith Rovers – on Tuesday, May 3, and Friday, May 6, with the higher-placed team having home advantage in the second leg.

🗣️ Head Coach Billy Dodds gives his thoughts following last night's 2-1 win against Kilmarnock at the Caledonian Stadium Full Interview 👉 https://t.co/7EJJeWuI5C pic.twitter.com/G5IHEwNIkP — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 16, 2022

ICT pushing for highest possible spot

Ahead of facing Queen of the South at Palmerston on Tuesday, Dodds insists his players will push for the highest possible position to try and net the benefits.

He said: “We have to keep going and see where we finish. Every position means more finance and for the club, that’s good because you get a better budget and a chance to bring in better players.

“The biggest thing for us right now is we’re in the play-offs and we can beat anyone on our day. It will be tough to finish second, but it would mean two less play-off games.

“If we finish third, we will have to play six games to reach the Premiership. I know I have a group of boys that, when given the chance, can go and do it.”

Chalmers is delighting boss Dodds

And the former Scotland, Aberdeen and Rangers forward was delighted by his match-winning star, on-loan Dundee United attacker Logan Chalmers.

He added: “I like Logan as a boy. I like speaking to him. He’s quiet but he has got talent.

“He doesn’t just stand high on the right-hand side and plays. He is a complete wide midfielder now and he does all the donkey work.

“I felt he was one-dimensional when he played on the right side. He won’t give you width on right side.

“He can hit a shot with his right foot, but Logan has got an all-round complete game and it’s great to see from a young boy. And he takes on board what you’re trying to tell him and puts it into practice.

“He has been a great signing for the club and has scored important goals. Long may it continue.”

Never felt sorry for ourselves – Dodds

Dodds reckons his team took a while to get going against a Killie side playing three at the back.

However, their willingness to turn the game around after going 1-0 down to Ash Taylor’s opener on the hour mark was praised by the boss.

He said: “We knew we were giving up a man in midfield and I talked to my staff about it.

Great performance from the boys and play off spot secured! Long way to go still but for now Enjoy your weekend! 😎🔵🔴🍻 #ICTFC https://t.co/JYT2qipxve — Mark Ridgers (@MarkRidgers) April 15, 2022

“I thought we would hurt them more in wide areas by having 2 v 1. But we didn’t really do that and I thought we looked a wee bit timid.

“You can be timid, but when you also go a goal down you can feel sorry for yourself. None of my players did that.

“They had the bit between their teeth and my subs were brilliant when they came on. We showed character, desire and determination to turn it around.

“Once we got our equaliser, we were by far the better team. We could even have nicked a couple more.”