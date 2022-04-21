Determined Aaron Doran has eyes on securing third place for Caley Thistle at Morton after midweek slip-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Determined Aaron Doran has eyes on securing third place for Caley Thistle at Morton after midweek slip-up

By Paul Chalk
April 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 21, 2022, 11:58 am
Aaron Doran gets stuck in against Queen of the South's Harry Cochrane.
Aaron Doran is adamant Caley Thistle will shrug off their midweek loss at Queen of the South and secure third spot in the Championship in Greenock on Saturday.

The 30-year-old midfielder has been in dazzling form of late, helping Inverness catch fire at the right time, as Billy Dodds’ team racked up a five-game unbeaten run.

That upward surge came to an end unexpectedly on Tuesday when they blew the chance of putting the seal on third place when the division’s basement side scored a 2-1 win to keep their slim survival chances alive.

Aaron Doran in Caley Thistle uniform on the football pitch.
Third-placed Inverness face Morton at Cappielow on Saturday before hosting Hamilton next Friday to round off their regular season.

Then will come the play-off quarter-final on May 3 and May 6, which looks like being against Partick Thistle, who are four points behind them.

Victory is the only aim for Doran

Doran was gutted by the set-back against Queens as he was determined to help ICT go on an unbeaten run until the end of the season.

The Caley Jags were knocked out of the Scottish Cup on penalties to Morton in December, just a few days before they returned to dish out a 6-1 thumping.

And Doran knows they will have to be at their best to achieve a win against the Ton.

He said: “Morton have picked up a lot since Dougie Imrie has gone in there. It will be another tough game for us.

“We’re going there for the win to secure third place with a game to spare. We’re still confident – we’re a good team.

“We’re looking at the bigger picture now, to try and get back to the Premiership. A few of the lads have played there and it’s a great experience where you play in some massive games.

“That’s where we all want to be next season and we will push as hard as we can to get there, for the team and for our fans.”

Doran vital within recent ICT revival

Doran has played and impressed in the top-flight and is desperate to help the Highlanders get back there next term.

He’s been a key figure lately, setting up a number of goals, including for Billy Mckay against Kilmarnock last week.

He said: “I was a bit disappointed not to have contributed more on Tuesday, but I have been happy with assisting and creating chances recently.

“We’ll regroup and train well and push again on Saturday at Morton.”

Defensive errors led to Queens’ goals

First-half goals from Josh Todd and defender Euan East came either side of a cracking leveller from Logan Chalmers as Queen of the South earned the victory to avoid the drop on Tuesday.

The Doonhamers need wins now against Ayr and Dunfermline to have any chance of pulling off the great escape.

And Dubliner Doran, who joined Inverness under Terry Butcher in 2011, felt ICT’s second-half display let them down.

He added: “We were disappointed to come in 2-1 down at half-time.

“They started off well and they are fighting for their lives. We expected that. We settled down and scored a good equaliser, but two defensive mistakes cost us.

“In the second half, we were not great and didn’t play the way we did in the first half. We didn’t get the ball down and were all over the place to be honest.

Queen of the South player/manager Willie Gibson takes a step away from ICT’s Aaron Doran.

“That’s not what we wanted. We wanted to keep the momentum going towards the play-offs.

“The lads are deflated because we did want to extend our unbeaten run, but we will pick it up on Saturday and try to get the wins we want to take us into the play-offs.

“Personally, I wanted to go down there and get another win.

“You saw last season what happened with Dundee when they got momentum at the end of the season.

“Our second half at Queen of the South wasn’t good enough. We didn’t create enough. All round, we weren’t good enough.”

