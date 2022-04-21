Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds not going to gamble on players’ fitness ahead of play-offs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds insists he will not take any unnecessary risks as he bids to have his full squad available for the Premiership play-offs.

Central defender Kirk Broadfoot missed the midweek loss at Queen of the South due to a niggling back injury, while his defensive partner Danny Devine ended the game needing stitches after suffering a head injury while making a goal-line clearance.

Both players are being monitored ahead of Saturday’s trip to Cappielow to face Morton – but, with the play-offs looming in two weeks, Dodds is not going to gamble on their fitness.

He said: “We’ve got the play-offs now, so we have to make sure we have our big players available.

“We have got to be careful as, although they are big players and we want to secure third, we don’t want to risk scuppering them for the play-offs.

“Danny had three stitches put in. It was brave from him and a brilliant clearance, but he has given himself a sore one right above his eye.

“He’s been in good form, but we will need to see about that one.

“Kirk looks after himself. He is feeling a twinge just now and it is day by day for the two of them.

“Kirk is so driven. I took him off against Arbroath and he wasn’t happy with me as he wanted to play every minute of every league game. He knows we have to be careful with him, but he is so driven.

“He missed the game the other night, but he is a brilliant professional.”

Dodds confident players will take second chance to clinch third place

Dodds is frustrated his players did not take their chance to secure third place and insists it remains an important target for the club.

Third ensures Inverness have home advantage for the second leg of the quarter-final against either Partick Thistle or Raith Rovers, but securing additional income from a higher league finish is equally important.

The Caley Jags boss said: “Finishing third makes a big difference and we have to make sure we get that money. It’s not like Celtic or Rangers where there is plenty money in the background.

“We are counting pennies, that’s the way we operate, and the football side has to do their bit to bring money in.

Following Tuesday’s disappointment, Dodds expects a reaction when they face Dougie Imrie’s Ton at Cappielow on Saturday.

He said: “I’m disappointed we lost the other night as, had we got third done, we could have sat back and got ready for the play-offs.

“I said that to the players the other night – let’s take this momentum into the play-offs. But as they have shown this season, they have reacted well in times of adversity and they are good boys.

“They know they had an off night but we still want to get third sealed and hopefully we can do that soon.”